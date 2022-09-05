Sullivan man arrested on child molesting charge

Sep. 5—A Sullivan man is jailed on a child molestation charge after an Indiana State Police investigation, troopers said.

Bryce Robison, 25, was arrested on warrant charging child molestation in which the defendant is at least 21, a Class 1 felony, ISP said in a news release.

ISP began its investigation after receiving information that a girl under the age of 14 had been molested.

After reviewing the investigation, Sullivan County Prosecutor Ann Mischler requested an arrest warrant for Robison, and a warrant was granted Friday by Sullivan County Circuit Court.

State police arrested Robison on Saturday without incident. He is jailed in lieu of $50,000 bond.