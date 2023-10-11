Sullivan says US can simultaneously back Ukraine and Israel against aggressors

The United States has sufficient capabilities to simultaneously support Ukraine in its war against Russia and Israel in its war against Hamas, U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said at a White House briefing on Oct. 10.

“We firmly reject the notion that the United States of America cannot at once support the freedom-loving people of Ukraine and support the state of Israel,” Sullivan said.

“We believe we have the resources tools and capacities to be able to effectively do that.”

Sullivan also confirmed that the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden plans to submit an aid package for Ukraine and an aid package for Israel to the U.S. Congress in the near future. However, he did not specify whether it would be a combined request or two separate ones.

In conclusion, the national security advisor emphasized that helping Ukraine is in the interests of the United States because it requires far fewer resources than if Russia were to defeat Ukraine and spread its aggression to other countries in Europe. This could lead to the involvement of U.S. troops in direct combat operations, Sullivan said.

Earlier, U.S. Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth said on Oct. 9 that the U.S. Congress should approve additional funding to provide military assistance to Ukraine and Israel.

On the same day, it emerged that U.S. senators from both parties intend to approve an annual aid package to Ukraine worth between $60 and $100 billion in the coming weeks – much more than President Joe Biden had requested.

On Oct. 10, the U.S. aircraft carrier the USS Gerald R. Ford arrived in the eastern Mediterranean to prevent the escalation and expansion of the Hamas attack on Israel.

On the same day, it was reported that the first transport plane with "advanced" U.S. ammunition had landed at Nevatim Air Force Base in southern Israel.

The United States has urgently sent air defense equipment and ammunition to Israel, offering assistance in planning special operations and intelligence support for the rescue of hostages.

On Oct. 8, media reported that the U.S. military was moving a carrier strike group and military aircraft closer to Israel. The possibility of sending a second aircraft carrier is also being considered.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine