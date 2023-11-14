Sullivan: 'The window is closing' on US funding for Ukraine

The U.S. Congress needs to approve the White House's request for aid to Ukraine as soon as possible in order to prevent serious consequences for Ukraine's defense, U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said in a press briefing Nov. 13.

"Each week that passes, our ability to fully fund what we feel is necessary to give Ukraine the tools and capacities it needs to both defend its territory and continue to make advances, that gets harder and harder," Sullivan told reporters.

"So, for us, the window is closing."

Sullivan said President Joe Biden had submitted a funding request to Congress that included funding for Ukraine, Israel, and U.S. border security.

Republican lawmakers in the House of Representatives have stonewalled financial support for Ukraine, excluding additional military aid from their most recent proposed budget. If a budget agreement is not reached by Nov. 17, the U.S. once more faces a government shutdown.

The House passed a stopgap budget agreement on Sept. 30 to keep the government open another 45 days. That bill also excluded funds for Ukraine.

Sullivan said the lack of funding has already impacted Ukraine's ability to defend itself against Russia's full-scale invasion.

"It is already having an effect on our ability to give Ukraine everything that it needs, and that effect will only compound over time," he said.

While Sullivan said the U.S. was currently still able to supply the military aid Ukraine has asked for, full funding would ensure that the support remains consistent and effective.

Sullivan also discussed Biden's upcoming meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in San Francisco on Nov. 15. He said Russia's war against Ukraine would be a part of the leaders' talks.

"President Biden has had a number of candid conversations with President Xi about the question of military support to the Russian Federation in the conduct of its war in Ukraine," he said.

