Sumitomo Mitsui to Buy 10% of Japan’s Top Online Broker

Taiga Uranaka
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. has agreed to take a 10% stake in SBI Holdings Inc., cementing an alliance between two of Japan’s most prominent financial firms that will center on digital services.

Most Read from Bloomberg

SBI, which runs Japan’s largest online brokerage, said it will raise 79.2 billion yen ($583 million) from a share sale through a third-party allotment to Sumitomo Mitsui, a regulatory filing showed Thursday.

The investment will help SBI shore up capital after buying stakes in several domestic lenders under Chief Executive Officer Yoshitaka Kitao. For Sumitomo Mitsui, Japan’s second-largest bank, the deal will allow it to tap SBI’s younger clients and digital expertise.

The alliance will focus on providing online financial services for individuals including younger and mass-affluent customers, SBI said in a statement. The brokerage will use the funds to repay loans and enhance its fundraising base, which in turn will boost its capacity to do more mergers and acquisitions.

SBI said the companies may pursue opportunities to expand and deepen their collaboration in a wide range of business areas in the future.

SBI is issuing the shares at 2,950 yen apiece, a 14% premium over the closing price on Wednesday. The stock rose 0.7% to 2,605 yen on Thursday, paring this year’s decline to 17%.

The Tokyo-based companies agreed on a capital and business tie-up in 2020, involving cooperation by units in digital and other fields. The firms have also invested in the Osaka Digital Exchange, a new proprietary trading platform that’s set to open this month.

SBI has been expanding its banking operations by purchasing stakes in Japanese regional lenders. It took control of mid-sized commercial lender Shinsei Bank Ltd. last year.

Sumitomo Mitsui has also made a string of acquisitions, particularly in Asia. Speaking in an interview late last year, Chief Executive Officer Jun Ohta said he would weigh more transactions in the future after spending more than $3.3 billion in the region in 2021.

(Updates with details from statement in fourth paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • TBJ Plus: Big Raleigh retailer makes West Coast move; Charlotte food concept coming to Durham

    Raleigh's sole locally based Fortune 500 company wants to go big on the West Coast. And a popular bar, deli and bodega concept is making its way to the Bull City.

  • An Earnings Shortfall Is Coming. It’s Bad News for Stocks.

    Evidence is building that Wall Street is going to have to scale back its forecasts for corporate profits. That could drag the market even lower.

  • UAE to Woo Investors With High-Quality Debt Amid Recession Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsElon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsStocks Snap Rally as Recession Fears Mount: Markets WrapPowell Says Soft Landing ‘Very Challenging;’ Recession PossibleThe United Arab Emirates is returning to international bond markets following its debut sale last year, taking advantage of demand for high-quality debt

  • UK Payments Firm SumUp Reaches €8 Billion Valuation

    (Bloomberg) -- SumUp has achieved an 8 billion euro ($8.4 billion) valuation in its latest funding round, raising 590 million euros in a deal split between debt and equity in a bid to develop new products and gain clients. Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsElon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsStocks Snap Rally as Recession Fears Mount: Markets WrapPowell

  • Macquarie in Talks to Acquire Kuwaiti Lessor Alafco

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia’s Macquarie Group Ltd. is in talks about a potential acquisition of Kuwaiti plane leasing firm Alafco Aviation Lease & Finance Co., according to people with knowledge of the matter. Alafco climbed.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsElon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsStocks Snap Rally as Recession Fears Mount: Markets WrapPowell S

  • Raytheon Stock Joins Elite Club Amid Hefty Profits

    On Wednesday, Raytheon Technologies hit an important technical milestone, with its Relative Strength (RS) Rating climbing into the 90-plus percentile with an improvement to 91, a rise from 86 the day before. Raytheon stock rose fractionally Wednesday in sync with the overall market. Like other defense contractors, Raytheon is seeing larger orders as the U.S. sends weapons to Ukraine to defend itself against the Russian invasion.

  • Berkshire Hathaway buys 9.6 million more Occidental shares, raises stake to over 16%

    The purchases were made over the past week and cost about $529 million, Berkshire said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday. Following the purchases, Berkshire now owns about 152.7 million Occidental shares worth about $8.52 billion based on Occidental stock's Wednesday close, which is down over 21% since it touched its year's high in May. However, Occidental's share prices are currently up over 90% this year, after more than doubling, as they benefited from Berkshire's purchases and rising oil prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • BofA to UBS See European Stocks Rallying After Tough First Half

    (Bloomberg) -- After what is poised to be the worst first half since 2008 for European equities, strategists are optimistic that at least some of the losses will be clawed back by the end of the year.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsElon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsStocks Snap Rally as Recession Fears Mount: Markets WrapPowell Says Soft Landing ‘Very

  • Yen Strengthens After Japan Ex-Forex Czar’s Intervention Remark

    (Bloomberg) -- The possibility of Japan intervening directly in currency markets to stem the yen’s slide can’t be ruled out, according to Takehiko Nakao, former head of foreign exchange policy at the finance ministry, in remarks that appeared to spark a move in the currency.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsElon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsStocks Snap

  • Firms Warn of China Shipment Delays as U.S. Bans Xinjiang Imports

    Companies say they fear the law that came into effect Tuesday aiming to prevent shipping of goods using forced labor is difficult and costly to comply with.

  • What is Jim Cramer’s Net Worth?

    Jim Cramer, 67, is an American TV personality, journalist, author and former hedge fund manager who is known for hosting "Mad Money" on CNBC and for co-founding the website The Street. Cramer, who is...

  • A New EV Company Arrives This Week. It’s Worth More Than Rivian.

    Polestar, the electric-vehicle unit of Volvo Car, should begin trading under a new stock symbol this week if the SPAC merger is approved by shareholders.

  • Billionaire Ron Baron Says Recent Market Weakness Offers Huge Buying Opportunity; Here Are 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Analysts Like

    Last month, the annualized rate of inflation hit 8.6%, the highest in more than 40 years. Last week, in response, the Federal Reserve bumped up its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points, the largest such hike since 1994. The combination of high inflation and aggressive tightening action by the central bank sent an already jittery stock market to its worst single week since the onset of the COVID crisis, and has economists talking gloomily about a repeat of the late 1970s and early 1980s, wh

  • If You'd Invested $10,000 in Apple in 2012, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has turned out to be a terrific investment over the past decade thanks to the company's dominant position in the smartphone market, as evident from the stock's impressive market-beating returns. Despite this, investors who purchased Apple stock a decade ago are sitting on fat gains, which demonstrates that buying and holding great companies for the long run is a sound investment strategy. A $10,000 investment in Apple stock at the beginning of 2012 would now be worth just over $106,000, assuming the dividends paid out by the tech giant were reinvested.

  • Cathie Wood Is Buying These Top Growth Stocks -- And Both Could Make You Rich Over Time

    The once-hot investment money manager has cooled off, but savvy investors should still watch her stock picks.

  • QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    QuantumScape Corporation (QS) closed at $9.11 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.33% move from the prior day.

  • Billionaire investor Ray Dalio says it's naive to think the Fed's rate hikes 'will make things good again'

    Consumers are getting squeezed at both ends, as Fed rate hikes push up borrowing costs and inflation is soaring.

  • Huntington Ingalls (HII) Wins $240M Deal to Build LPD 32

    Huntington's (HII) Ingalls Shipbuilding unit is going to provide long-lead-time material along with performing detailed design and construction of LPD 32.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    With gasoline prices through the roof at record highs, inflation running at 40-year record levels, and last year’s bullish stock market turn down into a genuine bear, it’s no wonder that the financial and economic worlds are looking like reruns of ‘That 70s Show.’ Market watchers remember that the bad times of the late 70s and early 80s were tamed only when Fed Chair Paul Volker sparked a recession with near-20% interest rates – and for investors under 45, just take note that Q1 this year saw a

  • Mark Zuckerberg just hinted at an operating system for Meta and said he expects the metaverse to generate hundreds of billions in revenue by the end of the decade

    The Facebook founder and CEO mentioned the possibility of an operating system and spoke about the business possibilities of 'the metaverse' in a CNBC interview.