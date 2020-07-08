Is Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (SMFG) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?

We know that hedge funds generate strong, risk-adjusted returns over the long run, which is why imitating the picks that they are collectively bullish on can be a profitable strategy for retail investors. With billions of dollars in assets, professional investors have to conduct complex analyses, spend many resources and use tools that are not always available for the general crowd. This doesn't mean that they don't have occasional colossal losses; they do. However, it is still a good idea to keep an eye on hedge fund activity. With this in mind, let’s examine the smart money sentiment towards Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) and determine whether hedge funds skillfully traded this stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) has experienced a decrease in enthusiasm from smart money in recent months. Our calculations also showed that SMFG isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

To most traders, hedge funds are seen as underperforming, old investment tools of years past. While there are over 8000 funds in operation at present, Our experts hone in on the moguls of this group, around 850 funds. These money managers oversee bulk of the smart money's total asset base, and by following their best stock picks, Insider Monkey has brought to light a number of investment strategies that have historically defeated the market.

Keeping this in mind we're going to review the recent hedge fund action surrounding Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG).

What does smart money think about Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)?

At Q1's end, a total of 10 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -9% from one quarter earlier. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in SMFG over the last 18 quarters. So, let's see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.