Top Japan Banks Warn on Uncertainties as Profit Seen Slowing

(Bloomberg) -- Two of Japan’s biggest banks said they expect profit growth to slow down this year, striking a cautious tone on increasing global economic uncertainties.

The nation’s second-largest lender, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc., is forecasting a 3.3% climb in net profit in the current fiscal year after posting a 38% jump the previous year. Mizuho Financial Group Inc., the third-biggest bank, is projecting a 1.7% rise after a 13% increase.

Both firms expect bad loan costs to drop as the impact of the pandemic eases, but are bracing for a challenging year as the Federal Reserve and other central banks raise interest rates to fight spiraling inflation stoked by pent-up demand and pandemic-induced supply-chain tangles. Those pressures have been made worse by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and Covid lockdowns in China.

“We have solid results,” Mizuho Chief Executive Officer Masahiro Kihara said during a briefing on Friday. But with “the Russia-Ukraine conflict and other factors, uncertainties are increasing. We will keep a sense of high alert and make efforts for steady business operations.”

A “net profit goal of 730 billion yen is not so hard to achieve given our business performance,” Sumitomo Mitsui CEO Jun Ohta said at a separate briefing. “But there are uncertainties like Russia, so we need to keep close watch.” Ohta said “it’s hard to tell whether the US interest rate rise is a net positive or negative,” and how it will impact the business “in a simple way.”

Mizuho and Sumitomo Mitsui both made provisions for Russia with each bank’s exposure to the country standing at about $2.9 billion at the end of March.

The CEOs said that they haven’t decided whether to carry out stock buybacks due to the uncertainties, with Mizuho’s Kihara saying it was “unlikely.”

“At this moment, there are things hard to foresee,” Ohta said. “We would like to wait to see business environment and various risks before we make a decision.”

Japan’s largest lender Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. will announce its results on Monday.

