Sumitomo Offers to Buy All of Myovant in Deal Worth $2.5 Billion

(Bloomberg) -- A fully-owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Pharma Co. offered to buy the remaining outstanding shares of pharmaceutical company Myovant Sciences Ltd., seeking to bolster the development of drugs for women’s health and prostate cancer.

Sumitomo Chemical Co., the parent of Sumitomo Pharma, owns 52% of Myovant, according to filings compiled by Bloomberg. The Japanese company is offering $22.75 a share in cash for Myovant, 27% higher than the drugmaker’s closing price on Sept. 30, through fully owned subsidiary Sumitovant Biopharma Ltd., they said in a statement Monday.

In response, Myovant said the proposal “significantly’ undervalues the company and that it remains open to considering any “improved proposal.” Myovant is listed in the US, and has its global headquarters in Basel, Switzerland.

The proposition is a “natural step” in further building the relationship between the two companies to combine expertise, platform and resources to deliver new drugs, Sumitomo said in its statement. Since the investment in Dec. 2019, the companies “have enjoyed a collaborative and successful relationship,” and launched Orgovyx and Myfenbree, treatments for prostate cancer and women’s health.

The proposed acquisition represents an equity value of $2.4 billion for Myovant, and an enterprise value of $2.5 billion, Sumitomo Pharma said. Sumitomo Pharma fell as much as 2.3% in early trading in Tokyo on Monday. Myovant rose 2.3% to $17.96 at the close in New York on Friday.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.