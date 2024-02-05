Summa, city seek help for workers who would lose student loan forgiveness after sale

Some of Summa Health's 8,500 workers could soon lose their federal student loan forgiveness if the health system proceeds with a sale and converts to for-profit status.

The federal Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) Program forgives the federal Direct Loans of full-time government and nonprofit organization employees if workers apply, have made monthly payments for 10 years and meet certain other criteria.

If Summa moves forward with its proposed sale to Health Assurance Transformation Corp. (HATCo), the health system will lose its nonprofit status — and employees lose their eligibility for the PSLF Program.

"We recognize this is a concern for people who participate privately with the federal government and we want to do everything that we can to help them understand their options as we transition from a not-for-profit to a for-profit organization once the transaction is completed during the next several months," Summa spokesman Mike Bernstein said.

Exploring other financial assistance programs

During last week's Akron City Council meeting, Ward 8 Councilman James Hardy said "a few Summa clinicians" have reached out to him about loan forgiveness. Turning to Summa executives who were answering council's questions, Hardy asked, "Can you speak to those that are currently in federal loan forgiveness and might need to work at a nonprofit or a community-based [organization] and what we might be able to do for them?”

"So, lots of conversation about that recently," responded Ben Sutton, Summa chief operating officer. "And, so, for everyone’s benefit, there are many, many federal student loan programs."

Summa Health's System Director of Government Affairs and Health Policy Tracy Carter and Chief Operating Officer Ben Sutton prepare to address council on Monday, Jan. 29

Summa is working with Cincinnati-based Fiducius to assist employees who will no longer qualify for the PSLF Program, Bernstein said.

Fiducius focuses on student loan benefits and implements a proprietary “Student Loan Financial Planning process," according to its website.

Summa employees will retain other options that address public and private student loans, Bernstein said. There are also new options for employees of for-profit businesses, he added.

“While there is not a like-to-like or exact replacement student loan forgiveness program for for-profit workers, there are several programs available to assist them,” Bernstein said.

Employee feedback on free “professional counseling” with Fiducius has varied, Sutton told council.

“Over the past week or so, as people have started to go through that program, I’ve talked to some who have said, ‘This is going to be significantly worse for me,’” Sutton said. “I’ve talked to others who have said that the new programs that they looked at are actually going to save them money.”

Fiducius and venture capital firm General Catalyst, HATCo’s parent company, did not respond to requests for comment.

Summa seeking to change federal laws for student loan forgiveness

Summa Health executives told the council that employees will keep already-realized benefits and that the company is seeing if federal law can be changed to benefit employees with student loans.

Tracy Carter, Summa’s system director of government affairs and health policy, said requesting a law change makes sense because “they are working for a system that’s maintaining certain essential services — the women’s health, the behavioral, primary care, populations.”

Bernstein told the Beacon Journal: “We have a strong relationship with all of our federal officials and look forward to meeting with each of them on this matter.”

A spokesperson from Rep. Emilia Sykes’ office shared the following statement: "Our office has been monitoring the proposed sale of Summa Health, as Summa is the largest employer in Summit County and many Summa employees may rely on the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program. Our team reached out to the Department of Education following the news to determine how a sale would impact employees enrolled in the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program and we are currently awaiting a response. We also reached out to Summa and have a meeting scheduled with them later this month to discuss the impact a sale would have on the community. Our office will continue to work to ensure the best interests of our community."

A spokesperson from Sen. Sherrod Brown's office said the senator "has serious concerns about what this acquisition means for workers at Summa and the community."

"Too often when private equity buys a company, it hurts workers and forces them into situations they did not ask for," the spokesperson said.

Sen. J.D. Vance's office was not immediately available for comment.

More: Summa Health in Akron to be acquired by venture capital firm HATCo. Check out our coverage

How many Summa employees could lose their federal student loan forgiveness after the sale?

Sutton told the council that the hospital system surveyed employees this week to determine how many of them receive loan forgiveness through the federal public service program.

One challenge with this recordkeeping, Sutton said, “is you can bounce in and out of it. So, some people start in the program but then choose to do something else later.”

Bernstein declined to share any survey results with the Beacon Journal, citing employee privacy and “the confidential nature of the survey.”

A U.S. Department of Education spokesperson said the department does not have information “readily available” about how many Summa employees are in the PSLF Program.

Akron Mayor Shammas Malik spoke during last week's council meeting about plans for a community foundation that would be formed with proceeds from Summa’s sale. Malik said the foundation could support “ways to basically hold harmless employees from any negative repercussions that come from the changing of the financial status.”

“And I would encourage us to think about the foundation not just as a way of benefiting community health, but as a way of providing support to employees in the sense that that is, almost by definition, providing community support in that these folks are members of our community,” Malik said.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Summa workers facing loss of student loan forgiveness if sale proceeds