Summa takes the reins in Killingly as search for permanent superintendent begins

Diane Summa was in attendance at the Killingly Board of Education Wednesday night as the district's interim superintendent for the second time. Her previous stint was from July to November 2020, after Steven Rioux became the Canterbury superintendent.

The Board offered Summa the position on June 14. She officially begins working July 1, and will stay until a permanent superintendent is found.

The board approved a search for a permanent superintendent at the Wednesday meeting. The timeframe for accepting applications will be determined by the district Human Resources and Summa, Board Chair Norm Ferron said.

Diane Summa (left), signing a document at the Killingly Board of Education meeting Wednesday.

Summa’s appointment comes after the superintendent’s contract for Robert Angeli expired. He started his role in Nov. 2020, coming from a superintendent position in Lebanon, working on hybrid learning during the pandemic.

Summa is entering the district following several challenging years.

During Angeli’s time in Killingly, the school board voted itself into a state Department of Education investigation, witnessed renewed conversations concerning the high school’s Native American mascot erupt, and not working to retain a popular athletic director.

The issue with the school-based mental health center

The first of those is related to efforts to bring a school-based behavioral health center to Killingly schools. Angeli supported bringing therapists into schools, which the board rejected, and got itself investigated by the state after parents filled a 10-4b complaint with the state.

The board stated as a part of an evaluation that Angeli didn’t provide other options for the behavorial health center, and wasn’t defending the board’s actions. Angeli said the parent complaint was caused by the “dismissive comments” of board members toward the proposal. He also said the board never requested other options during a meeting with state investigators, The Bulletin reported June 13.

The need for an athletic director

The Killingly board also authorized Summa to find a part-time interim athletics director. Pay will have to be determined by Summa, human resources, and the Killingly Education Foundation. Ferron also clarified to board members that the interim is needed to avoid “a total state of chaos” with scheduling games, transportation, and other needs.

“This is just a stop-gap measure,” he said.

Board member Laura Dombkowski mentioned other districts have used principals as interim athletics directors for those scheduling purposes.

In May, Kevin Marcoux announced he would leave Killingly to become the athletic director for East Lyme High School. Marcoux also served Killingly as a school guidance counselor.

This article originally appeared on The Bulletin: Diane Summa Killingly interim superintendent search for permanent begins