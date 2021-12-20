Summary and Takeaways From COP26

·4 min read

Northampton, MA --News Direct-- Inogen Alliance

The 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP26, was recently held in Glasgow, Scotland. The conference was a significant global event bringing together stakeholders from the private sector, the public sector, and nonprofits, and the gathering led both to encouragement and disappointment in various groups. After the conclusion of the event our global teams took some time to analyze and came up with some key points to summarize the event and how it might impact our clients.

Private Sector Response

COP26 showed that the private sector is leading change, driven by the financial sector. The financial sector created what was probably the most significant output of COP26, with the creation of the new International Sustainability Standards Board (or ISSB). The purpose of the ISSB is to provide a consistent global standard for Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) reporting that will allow companies to report on relevant ESG factors.

“Investors are starting to drive change as they can consider the long term view, but we see the challenges faced by governments working on approximately 5 year election cycles. Ultimately, those who are investing our pensions for decades ahead are reading the issues and driving the change," Alex Ferguson, Managing Director at Delta-Simons UK.

The current ESG reporting space is very complicated, with a variety of different frameworks that were developed by different organizations for different reasons. The ISSB should help create a set of standards that is uniform, consistent, and easy to understand, thus improving trust in global ESG disclosures, simplifying the reporting process, and improving adoption of ESG reporting in corporations. The Board will focus on the same pillars laid out in the TCFD: governance, strategy, risk management, and metrics and targets. The key focus at this point is climate, but there is discussion around moving into other areas of ESG.

Some standards organizations are already integrating into the Board; the Climate Disclosure Standards Board and the Value Reporting Foundation should be integrated into the Board by June 2022. Further work is ongoing and Inogen expects this process to continue over the next few years.

Other industries have pushed out many new innovations, including new commitments for investment in the areas of sustainable agriculture and transportation. Various corporations made public pledges to invest in sustainable technology, supported by funding from the different governments in attendance. Automotive companies committed to pushing zero-emission vehicles towards the market by 2035, while a group of UK supermarkets committed to halving the environmental impact of the average UK shopping basket by 2030. These are further examples of how change is being led by the private sector.

Public Sector Response

The response from the governments involved was an agreement called the Glasgow Climate Pact. The Pact has three key elements:

  1. A “request” that countries revisit their climate pledges by the end of 2022;

  2. A phase-down of coal

  3. A set of processes for climate finance, plus finance for loss and damage

Reception among the public was mixed; some were happy to see the countries adopt something at all, while others felt that the public sector didn’t go far enough. The carbon trading deal lacked regulations, the funding mechanisms for poor countries were insufficient, and there was no framework for financial compensation of environmental damage, but a deal was formed between the US and China related to the 1.5C goal, a new carbon trading concept was created, and there was a general agreement to reduce subsidies on fossil fuels.

Impact on Inogen Alliance Clients

These developments should, over time, greatly simplify the process of ESG reporting. Instead of performing a complex exercise to select a reporting framework. Inogen Alliance’s clients should be able to apply a set of unified standards that allow more effective benchmarking, reporting, and analysis. The Alliance globally is monitoring these new developments and is prepared to assist clients with implementation of these new standards. The Sustainability Steering Committee, the Sustainability Stewards, and the ESG Subcommittee are collaborating to ensure that our clients learn about these new standards as part of our world-class ESG reporting and strategic advisory services.

Conclusion

In summary, COP26 was a significant global event that unified stakeholders from different backgrounds, geographies, and dispositions. Several commitments were made by the public sector and the private sector, and the financial world made significant progress towards a set of unified global ESG standards. Inogen clients should pay attention to these developments as they should greatly simplify ESG reporting and disclosure.

About Inogen Alliance

Inogen Alliance is a global network made up of dozens of independent local businesses and over 5,000 consultants around the world who can help make your project a success. Our Associates collaborate closely to serve multinational corporations, government agencies, and nonprofit organizations, and we share knowledge and industry experience to provide the highest quality service to our clients. If you want to learn more about how you can work with Inogen Alliance, you can explore our Associates on this webpage or Contact Us. Watch for more News & Blog updates here and follow us on LinkedIn.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Inogen Alliance on 3blmedia.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/summary-and-takeaways-from-cop26-166031632

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 5 takeaways from Colts’ 27-17 win over Patriots

    Here are five takeaways from the Colts' big win over the Patriots.

  • Holiday deals are still here—save $50 on Apple's noise-canceling Beats Studio Buds

    Apple's noise-canceling Beats Studio Buds are light, comfy—and $50 off right now at a number of retailers including Amazon, Best Buy and Target.

  • Why Liz Truss’s new Brexit role could make or break her Downing Street future

    When the news broke on Sunday night that Liz Truss would oversee the Brexit negotiations following the resignation of Lord Frost, opinion in Westminster was divided. Was this a consolidation of power that would put the Foreign Secretary on the path to 10 Downing Street? Or, is the knotty task of renegotiating the Northern Ireland protocol actually a hospital pass thrown to her by a Prime Minister who has become concerned at her popularity with party activists?

  • Sullivan urges Russia to de-escalate

    White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan encouraged Russia to de-escalate its troop build up on the border with Ukraine in a phone call with his Russian counterpart on Monday.Sullivan spoke with Yuriy Ushakov, Russian President Vladimir Putin's foreign policy adviser, and "indicated U.S. readiness to engage in diplomacy through multiple channels, including bilateral engagement, the NATO-Russia Council, and the OSCE," according to a...

  • Nigerian soldier arrested for accepting marriage proposal

    Nigeria's army says a female soldier breached its policy by "indulging in romance while in uniform".

  • Hubble telescope's bigger, more powerful successor to soar

    The Hubble Space Telescope’s successor is a time-traveling wonder capable of peering back to within a hair’s breadth of the dawn of the universe. Set to soar after years of delay on Friday, the James Webb Space Telescope will seek out the faint, twinkling light from the first stars and galaxies, providing a glimpse into cosmic creation. NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said he's more nervous now than when he launched on space shuttle Columbia in 1986.

  • WTO to review EU case against Russian measures on state enterprises

    A World Trade Organization body agreed on Monday to set up a panel to examine a trade challenge brought by the European Union against Russia over measures it says restrict EU firms from selling goods to Russian state-owned enterprises, a WTO official said. The European Commission, which oversees trade for the 27-member EU, has said that Russia since 2015 has gradually expanded restrictions aimed at replacing foreign goods and services in procurement contracts. The Commission has argued that this has happened through a mixture of restrictions including minimum quotas for domestic products and price preferences for state-related entities.

  • The world's first octopus farm - should it go ahead?

    The world’s first commercial octopus farm is closer to becoming reality - but scientists are up in arms.

  • Mexicans create wetlands to ease drought, ensure adequate supply of water

    “We are taking advantage of the tools that nature provides us.”

  • Documents show FPL wrote bill to slow rooftop solar’s growth by hampering net metering

    Rooftop solar power generation in Florida is still a nascent industry, but Florida Power & Light, the nation’s largest power company, is pushing to hamstring it — by writing and delivering legislation the company asked state lawmakers to introduce, according to records obtained by the Miami Herald and Floodlight.

  • Letters to the Editor: Rooftop solar is a win-win for customers and utilities. Why make it more expensive?

    Utilities often pay rooftop solar customers far less for their electricity then sell it at a huge markup. So how is net metering hurting them?

  • Rare and frightening footballfish washes up in California – again

    Curiously, the Pacific football fish, with spiny teeth and a bulb on its head, is the third to wash ashore this year The latest Pacific footballfish to wash up in California. Photograph: Ben Frable/Scripps Institution of Oceanography at UC San Diego At first, the black blob spotted between rocks along the shores of San Diego this week was mistaken for a ball of tar. But as a concerned surfer approached, it became clear that this was something special. The finned creature had a gaping underbite t

  • Quail Hollow deer cull leaves bow hunters harvesting 32

    With hundreds of deer filling Quail Hollow Park, bow hunters participating in a lottery to hunt there have taken 32 deer so far.

  • Do the dead stick drift: How to catch big stripers in the winter on Lake Texoma

    Winter is the best time to catch a big striper on Lake Texoma. And the best way to catch them is using a fishing technique called dead sticking.

  • Editorial: What we should do with all that rainwater

    Southern California needs to capture and reuse more of its rainfall while Northern California needs to keep more of it flowing to the sea.

  • Smith: A snowy owl tagged in Wisconsin is a star in Project SNOWstorm and headed this way from the Arctic

    A snowy owl tagged in Feb. 2020 in Wisconsin is heading south and in Upper Michigan, continuing to provide important data for Project SNOWstorm.

  • Central Florida bar shut down over rodent activity, mold-like debris

    A South Daytona bar received emergency orders to shut down last week, according to data from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. Volusia County Iron Axe Bar & Grill, Inc. at 2842 S. Ridgewood Avenue in South Daytona, shut down on Dec. 16. Officials found 17 violations, four of which were a high priority. Those violations included employees touching ready-to-eat food ...

  • Rescued turtle found with gut full of trash

    A young green turtle defecated almost a dozen of bits of plastic and trash from its tiny stomach after being rescued in a fishing net off the coast of Argentina.The turtle, about 35 centimeters long, expelled a total of 18 grams of plastic fragments ​such as nets, plastic caps, styrofoam, nylon, and cellophane, according to vets."When the animal was isolated in these pools, we saw that it quickly began to eliminate a large amount of plastic waste in its feces. We were impressed by the amount of plastic it excreted in such a short time due to the small size of the animal," said Karina Alvarez, a biologist at the Mundo Marino Foundation.​Despite the turtle releasing a large amount of waste, x-rays revealed a blockage of debris in the animal's intestines. It continues under treatment at the rescue center of Mundo Marino foundation.

  • Biden electric vehicle push hits setback in U.S Senate

    A bid by the White House to dramatically boost electric vehicle tax credits hit a major roadblock on Sunday when a key Senate Democrat said he would not support a $1.75 trillion domestic investment bill. West Virginia's Joe Manchin appeared to deal a fatal blow to President Joe Biden's signature domestic policy bill, known as Build Back Better, which also aims to expand the social safety net and tackle climate change. The bill includes increasing the current $7,500 EV tax credit to up to $12,500 for union-made U.S. vehicles as well as creating a credit of up to $4,000 for used vehicles.

  • After four months and thousands of slain sequoia, KNP Complex Fire reaches full containment

    After four months, the KNP Complex Fire, which caused extensive damage within Sequoia and Kings Canyon national parks, has reached full containment.