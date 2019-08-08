Summer camp costing you a fortune? Now's the time to start planning for next year

Summer's well along and you may still be in a state of disbelief over what your family is forking over for your child to attend camp.

But while it may be too late to curb those costs this go-round, now is actually a good time to start taking steps to cut your camp tab for next year.

Any savings can help. Summer-long programs can cost as much as a year in private school, with a week at an overnight camp carrying an average fee of $768, while a week at day camp averages $314. That's according to a 2018 survey by the American Camp Association. The good news is that 93% of the programs that responded to the association survey offer some form of scholarship assistance.

Here are some tips to ease that summer camp sticker shock:

1) Start making inquiries in the fall for the following summer. "Start early, and don't be shy,'' says Tom Rosenberg, the American Camp Association's president and CEO. "Don't just surf the internet. Get on the phone and absolutely ask the camp's director and leaders how you might find assistance to go to their camp.’’

2) Don't assume that you make too much money to get financial aid. Camps understand that middle-income families may have difficulty paying their fees, and many offer assistance based on a sliding income scale.

3) Narrow your search by checking with the experts. The American Camp Association lists programs on its site that can be filtered based on location, whether you're more interested in an overnight vs. a day program, the activities a camp offers, and a child's special needs.

4) As soon as camp's out, check for deals. Some programs might give you a discount if you're willing to commit as soon as camp ends to coming back next year. Jackie Curry, who lives in Burlingame, California says that she checked with a camp her 10-year-old daughter Alexandria attended last year to see if she might be able to get a discount based on being a returning camper. That, and the family's income, led to major savings, cutting the fee Curry had to pay from $450 a week to $99.

5) Check with local groups and institutions. Civic organizations, as well as churches, synagogues and other religious institutions may help pay for children to go to camp. Some programs give discounts to those who have a family member who served in the military, And workplaces may help pay for a day camp or provide child care for staffers. There are also camps that focus on offering experiences to children with serious illnesses.

6) Fall's better, but spring's not too late. While it's best to look into financial assistance at the start of the school year, many camps find that they have leftover scholarship funds and open spaces in the spring. If you've gotten a late start, it's worth making a call to check.

