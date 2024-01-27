Summer camp provider speaks out after former counsellor accused of sexually assaulting child

'The safety and wellbeing of children and youth are our utmost priorities,' Dovercourt Recreation Association wrote in a message to parents on Friday night, one day after police announced they had charged a 24-year-old woman with sexually assaulting a summer camp attendee under the age of 12 last summer. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC - image credit)

An Ottawa association offering summer camps for kids is speaking out after a former counsellor was accused earlier this week of sexually assaulting a child camp attendee last year.

"The safety and wellbeing of children and youth are our utmost priorities and this is a responsibility we take very seriously," Dovercourt Recreation Association wrote in an emailed message to parents Friday night.

The association's statement, which was also posted to its website, came a day after the Ottawa Police Service announced charges against Ghadeer El-Haddad, 24.

El-Haddad is facing single counts of sexual assault, sexual interference and assault.

According to the police, El-Haddad worked as an inclusion counsellor with children with special needs and is accused of assaulting a girl under the age of 12 in the summer of 2023.

Some of Dovercourt's camp programming involves trips off-site from its recreation centre in Westboro Kiwanis Park, according to the association's website.

Children's aid society involved

While Dovercourt's statement did not refer to El-Haddad, it included a link to the police statement about the investigation into El-Haddad.

"Our inclusion and accessibility programs are an important pillar of what we do," read the association's statement, which was attributed to Dovercourt's executive director, Sureen Gosal.

"Dovercourt operates in an environment of constant improvement, and we will continue to proactively communicate with our community going forward.

"Our commitment to the Dovercourt staff, children, parents, adults, and seniors is unwavering."

Gosal said the association is cooperating with police and the Children's Aid Society of Ottawa and can't comment any further because the case is before a court.

CBC has reached out to the children's aid society for comment.

It's not clear when El-Haddad will next appear in court, according to Ontario's online court registry.