Summer camp provides lasting memories for 'Royal Kids'

Nov. 28—LIMA — Since 2000, the Royal Kids camp has become a place for children to get away for one week in the summer. Originally, the camp started in 1985 in California. Royal Kids made its way to Lima a couple of decades later. "Grandma" of the local camp, Linda Harthun, spoke at the Kiwanis Club on Tuesday afternoon to share more about the organization.

"We are affiliated with Lima Community Church," Harthun said. "We have lots of fun. Our goal is to create positive memories. The ones that come to camp are somehow affiliated with Children Services. Either they have been neglected, abused, or in a situation where they need foster care or adoption. Those are the kids we are serving and it is really important for us to just give them positive memories."

The camp is devoted to youth who are currently in the foster care system. While at the camp, children experience joy and fun they may have never experienced before. According to Harthun, the children are able to experience swimming, games, a birthday party, worship and even a talent show.

"We have needs; we always have financial needs," Harthun said. "We need more than anything male mentors. That would be guys that are in the cabin to recover and castles since it's a royal family."

Harthun also said at the end of camp, the children write their favorite memories for the week.

"We have a memory tree that was donated by the Allentown nursery," Harthun said. "We do not tell the kids but we dig a hole and bury the memories in the ground."

For more information or to find ways to volunteer, visit www.limacommunitychurch.com/royalfamilykidscamp.

