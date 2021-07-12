Summer camps hit with COVID outbreaks -- are schools next?

FILE - Students enter Gulf Middle School during the first day of school for Pasco County Schools in New Port Richey, Fla., in this Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, file photo. The U.S. has seen a string of COVID-19 outbreaks tied to summer camps in recent weeks in Texas, Illinois, Florida, Missouri and Kansas, offering what some fear could be a preview of the upcoming school year. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP, File)
HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH, KANTELE FRANKO and LINDSEY TANNER
·5 min read

The U.S. has seen a string of COVID-19 outbreaks tied to summer camps in recent weeks in places such as Texas, Illinois, Florida, Missouri and Kansas, in what some fear could be a preview of the upcoming school year.

In some cases the outbreaks have spread from the camp to the broader community.

The clusters have come as the number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the U.S. has reversed course, surging more than 60% over the past two weeks from an average of about 12,000 a day to about 19,500, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The rise in many places has been blamed on too many unvaccinated people and the highly contagious delta variant.

Gwen Ford, a 43-year-old science teacher from Adrian, Missouri, was cautiously optimistic when she eyed the dropping case numbers in the spring and signed up her 12-year-old daughter for the West Central Christian Service Camp in Missouri.

But one day after her daughter got home from a week of playing in the camp pool, worshipping with friends and bunking in a dormitory, Ford got an email about an outbreak and then learned that her daughter's camp buddy was infected.

“And we were like, ’Oh, my gosh. This was someone you were around quite a bit,'" she recalled, adding that her daughter ultimately tested negative. Ford said she definitely plans to get her daughter vaccinated. “It was very nerve-wracking. It kind of seems like we finally felt comfortable and it happened.”

A note posted on the camp’s Facebook page showed that the camp nurse and several faculty and volunteers were among those infected. Staff members at the camp did not return a call for comment.

JoAnn Martin, administrator of the public health agency in surrounding Pettis County, lamented the difficulty in getting people to take the virus seriously and get vaccinated.

“It has been a challenge since the first case," she said. “You have people who still say it is not real. You have people who say it is a cold. You have people who say what is the big deal. You have people who say it is all a government plot."

Dr. William Schaffner, a Vanderbilt University infectious disease specialist, said he isn't surprised by the outbreaks as camps reopen this year after being closed last summer. He said he had his doubts that some camps “thought through all the implications of camping during COVID.”

Ideally, he said, camps would require vaccinations for adults and for campers who are old enough, and would take other measures such as serving meals in shifts, putting fewer youngsters in the cabins and requiring anyone unvaccinated to wear masks indoors.

In the Houston area, health officials said more than 130 youth and adults tested positive for the virus in cases connected to a church camp attended by several hundred young people.

The pastor of Clear Creek Community Church in League City, Texas, said the outbreak happened in two waves, first at the camp and then when people returned home in late June and spread the virus to their families.

“In some cases, entire families are sick,” pastor Bruce Wesley said on the church’s Facebook page.

In Illinois, health officials said 85 teens and adults at a Christian youth camp in mid-June tested positive, including an unvaccinated young adult who was hospitalized, and some people from the camp attended a nearby conference, leading to 11 additional cases.

The Illinois Department of Public Health said all the campers were eligible for the vaccine, but only “a handful” of campers and staff had received it. The camp didn’t check vaccination status or require people to wear masks indoors, according to the department.

The health department in Leon County, Florida, which includes Tallahassee, tweeted this month that an increase in cases there also was tied in part to summer camp outbreaks.

And in Kansas, about 50 people have been infected in an outbreak linked to a church summer camp held last month not far from Wichita.

Elsewhere the situation is better. The roughly 225 overnight camps and thousands of day camps run by local YMCAs are mostly open this summer, though with slightly reduced capacity, said Paul McEntire, chief operating officer for YMCA of the USA.

McEntire said he is aware of a few cases of Y camps where people tested positive for the virus, but no instances of significant spread. He said many camps are taking precautions such as serving meals in shifts or outside and trying to keep youngsters in separate groups. Most are requiring masks indoors, but he acknowledged it can be a challenge.

“To be frank, there are some parents that didn’t want to send their kids unless they were assured that masking was being used indoors," he said. “There were others that took the exact opposite viewpoint.”

Ahead of the school year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance last week to say vaccinated teachers and students don’t need to wear masks inside and 3-foot distancing of desks is not necessary for the fully vaccinated.

Summer camp outbreaks “certainly could be a precursor’’ to what happens when youngsters return to classrooms in the fall, said Dr. Michelle Prickett, a pulmonary and critical care specialist at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago. The outcome will depend on vaccination rates and which virus variants are prevalent, she said.

“We just need to be vigilant,’’ Prickett said.

Schaffner said he thinks schools won’t face similar outbreaks because they tend to be more structured and disciplined than camps and most got used to making adjustments over the past year and a half. But he said the best way to reduce the risk is to get most people vaccinated.

“There are many parts of the country that simply have not grasped this,’’ he said.

The COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S. is authorized for people as young as 12. It could be several months before regulators make a decision on authorizing shots for children younger than that. Studies on youngsters under 12 are still going on.

Ford, the teacher whose daughter narrowly escaped getting COVID-19 at a Missouri summer camp, is worried.

“With the uptick in cases, I am concerned that we won’t be able to go back to normal, and we will have to ask people to mask and stuff,” she said, "and I have a feeling that there is going to be a huge argument.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Are COVID-19 symptoms different if I'm infected with the Delta variant?

    If the Delta variant catches you, will your COVID-19 symptoms be different than for people infected with earlier strains of the coronavirus?

  • Your flu shot may protect against severe COVID, study finds — but it’s not clear why

    But when it comes to risk of death from COVID-19, flu shots don’t help much.

  • Coronavirus latest news: 'Extreme caution' urged after July 19 amid fears of an 'exit wave' of infections

    The latest lockdown rules that will change from July 19 Covid deaths likely to peak at 200 a day in the summer, says Sage Michael Gove 'hypocrisy' over trip to Portugal Students at elite universities fined £400,000 Covid had ‘worst-case scenario’ impact on world hunger People should act with caution after England’s Freedom Day to dampen the impact of an inevitable “exit wave”, the chief medical officer has warned. Professor Chris Whitty said there was “extremely wide agreement” among scientists

  • Officer with right wing militia sticker on vehicle taken off patrol by Columbia police

    The officer had a Three Percenters sticker on his personal vehicle, the Columbia Police Department confirmed.

  • Yes, everyone has a cold right now

    As we start to socialize in person without masks, a cluster of familiar, non-COVID-19 viruses are emerging across the country.

  • U.S. to announce new warning on J&J coronavirus vaccine for autoimmune disorder -Washington Post

    According to the Post, about 100 preliminary reports of Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) have been detected in the United States after vaccination with J&J shot, mostly in men, many of whom were 50 or older. Around 12.8 million people have received the one-dose vaccine in the United States.

  • Curfews return in Spain as infections soar in young people

    Spanish regions are bringing back curfews as well as restrictions on socializing and nightlife to contain a sharp rise in coronavirus infections as the fast-spreading delta variant races through the country's unvaccinated young people. Catalonia and Valencia, two Mediterranean coast regions with major virus outbreaks, are limiting social gatherings to 10 people and restoring late night restrictions on all activities, while the northern region of Asturias on Monday banned indoor bar and restaurants operations. Fuelled by parties to mark the end of the school year and the beginning of summer, Spain's two-week COVID-19 caseload is now over three times higher among people under 30 than the average.

  • Florida town weighs how to honor lost souls at 'holy site'

    As crews keep searching for the last missing remains of the souls who perished in their collapsing beachfront condos nearly three weeks ago, the question is swirling across the ruins of the Champlain Towers South: What will become of the ground that bears so much pain? Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett suggested Monday that with scores of families still processing their losses, it's too soon to come up with anything specific, but he said the tragedy — now with 94 people confirmed dead and 22 others still missing — compels that something be placed on the site to remember them. “It’s obvious that this has become much more than a collapsed building site,” Burkett said.

  • Scientists at work: Uncovering the mystery of when and where sharks give birth

    Using new technology to answer questions about shark reproduction. Tanya HouppermansIf you have a toddler, or if you encountered one in the last year, you’ve almost certainly experienced the “Baby Shark” song. Somehow, every kid seems to know this song, but scientists actually know very little about where and when sharks give birth. The origins of these famous baby sharks are still largely a mystery. Many of the large iconic shark species – like great whites, hammerheads, blue sharks and tiger s

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will urge caution on Monday as he is expected to confirm plans to remove nearly all remaining COVID-19 restrictions in England from July 19, despite a surge of cases to levels not seen since the winter. South Korea reported 1,100 new coronavirus cases for July 11, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said on Monday, as its toughest anti-COVID curbs take effect in Seoul in an attempt to end its worst-ever outbreak.

  • WHO says countries should not order COVID-19 boosters while others still need vaccines

    GENEVA (Reuters) -Rich countries should not be ordering booster shots for their vaccinated populations while other countries have yet to receive COVID-19 vaccines, the World Health Organization said on Monday. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said deaths were again rising from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Delta variant was becoming dominant, and many countries had yet to receive enough vaccine doses to protect their health workers. "The Delta variant is ripping around the world at a scorching pace, driving a new spike in COVID-19 cases and death," Tedros told a briefing, noting that the highly contagious variant, first detected in India, had now been found in more than 104 countries.

  • US drilling approvals increase despite Biden climate pledge

    Approvals for companies to drill for oil and gas on U.S. public lands are on pace this year to reach their highest level since George W. Bush was president, underscoring President Joe Biden’s reluctance to more forcefully curb petroleum production in the face of industry and Republican resistance. The Interior Department approved about 2,500 permits to drill on public and tribal lands in the first six months of the year, according to an Associated Press analysis of government data. New Mexico and Wyoming had the largest number of approvals.

  • Miami-Dade commission chairman, vaccinated for COVID-19, tests positive for the virus

    The chairman of Miami-Dade’s county commission has tested positive for COVID-19 about four months after he said he was fully vaccinated for the virus — prompting a wave of planned tests for senior county leaders and raising questions about exposure at the Surfside command center.

  • Carnival Cruise Line requires unvaccinated travelers buy insurance for Florida cruises

    Unvaccinated and booked on a Carnival Cruise Line cruise from a Florida port after July 31? You’ll have to buy special COVID-19 travel insurance.

  • Israel becomes first country to offer COVID-19 vaccine booster shot

    Israel on Monday will begin offering a third dose of Pfizer and BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine as a booster shot for people with weakened immune systems, according to the Times of Israel.Why it matters: It's the first country to offer booster shots to bolster protection against the rapidly spreading Delta variant. The Israeli Health Ministry is still determining whether an extra shot should be offered to the general public.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios

  • Spread of Delta Variant Casts New Shadow on Recovery

    Governments worldwide are slowing the pace of their planned restrictions easing, as infections from the Delta coronavirus variant keep rising.

  • India medical body says no to reopening tourism due to COVID-19 threat

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Opening India's tourist destinations and allowing pilgrimage travel could act as COVID-19 "super spreaders" of a third wave of infections, the country's top doctor's body warned on Monday. After a catastrophic second wave, driven largely by the more infectious and dangerous Delta variant, ravaged the country's health system, India is now reporting roughly a tenth of its peak daily numbers in May. But experts worry that a third wave of infections is not far off as travel restrictions are eased in various parts of the country.

  • Parents Want Better School Ventilation this Fall, But Costs May Be Too High

    Get essential education news and commentary delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up here for The 74’s daily newsletter. Last August, when Florida’s Hillsborough County Public Schools began upgrading air filters in their K-12 buildings, the event was so significant that news trucks showed up to document one of the first installations, at a Tampa […]

  • Kate Middleton & Her Dad Struggled to Contain Their Laughter at Wimbledon

    Kate Middleton recently shared a special moment with her father, Michael , and we...

  • European Regulator Links Pfizer and Moderna’s mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines with Heart Conditions – Report

    The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said that it has established a possible connection between the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines of Pfizer (PFE) and Moderna (MRNA) and rare heart inflammatory conditions like myocarditis and pericarditis, according to Reuters. However, the EMA also commented that the known and potential benefits of all authorized COVID-19 vaccines outweigh their risks. The regulator reviewed over 300 cases of the heart conditions in the European Economic Area region (EEA), which include