Summer cold front offers relief from record-breaking heat
It's the third hottest summer on record with five days left in the month. Of the last eight days, DFW hit a new record high on six of them. This is the hottest August on record.
It's the third hottest summer on record with five days left in the month. Of the last eight days, DFW hit a new record high on six of them. This is the hottest August on record.
Two NFL preseason games have been suspended in the past week.
Ty Gibbs got turned into Ryan Blaney and Blaney slammed head-on into the outside wall.
Messi didn't enter until the 60th minute, but he still put on a show.
Silseth was in clear pain while trainers attended to him.
Stars like Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber have reportedly dropped Scooter Braun as their manager. Here's what we know.
Ohtani left a start early with cramping on Aug. 3 and missed a start with arm fatigue before he was diagnosed with a torn UCL.
One of the hottest hitters in MLB is still raking.
The famous singer explained how her feelings around her body have evolved, especially as she parents her three kids.
Save over 70% on Apple, Henckels, Cuisinart, Henckels, Crocs and more.
No suspects have been named or apprehended in the shooting.
The U.S. women have dominated the 4x400 relay on the world stage for several years. They won't even compete in the final after Saturday's DQ.
Holloway took down "The Korean Zombie" in the third round.
Washington averaged a career-high 15.7 points per game in 2022 and added 4.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.
The victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Better.com stock got hammered this week in its Nasdaq debut. Though its one-day drop was sharp, it is far from the only company to be judged so harshly by the market.
Wear these 'silky soft and cool' cuties to the cookout and beyond.
Beat the holiday rush with a Dyson stick vacuum for $200 off, a 43" smart TV for under $200 and lots of other discounted goodies.
This comes soon after all the Spanish players announced their refusal to play unless Rubiales resigned.
This top-selling invention has shoppers raving about its clutter-clearing virtues.
The NFL preseason comes to a close this week. Here's how to watch Sunday's final game: Texans vs. Saints.