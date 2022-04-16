🌱 Summer Drought Outlook + New Childcare Center + Easter Events

Hello there, Healdsburg. It's me, Simone, comin' at you this moody Saturday with your Easter weekend edition of the Daily, full of everything you need to know about what's happening in town. I'm feeling real lucky today to still be part of this super special community where I grew up — thanks to everyone here for helping make that possible. Love y'all... happy egg day tomorrow and full pink moon tonight! 🌸



First, your weekend weather:

Saturday: A couple of morning showers, turning to sun. High: 61 Low: 34.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with some wind. High: 62 Low: 37.

Monday: Mostly cloudy and windy. Chance of rain in the afternoon and again at night. High: 59 Low: 45.

Shoutout to our premier local sponsors:

Story continues

Air over Healdsburg:

This is what the air over Healdsburg looked like earlier this morning. (Photo courtesy of Holly Wilson)

Here are the top 5 stories in Healdsburg today:

What does all this scattered rain we've been getting these past few days mean for Healdsburg's summer drought status? Local weather officials tell the Press Democrat that what we're seeing is "subtropical moisture," which is considered “beneficial rainfall” that "might help ease drought conditions and slow down the start of fire season." It has already basically doubled the amount of rain we've gotten in 2022. And there's a bunch more of it on the forecast for at least the next week. "It’s all good news,” one meteorologist says. Right before the rain started Thursday, the county's water agency reported that the water line at Lake Mendocino — Healdsburg's main water source — was only 54 percent to the target for this time of year. So hopefully that number will start to look better in the coming days! (NWS & Sonoma Water & Press Democrat; paywall) While we're on the topic: The Press Democrat has an update on what could be ahead this summer for Russian River water rights holders in Healdsburg and environs, who got their supply cut off completely last year. "State water regulators are gearing up for another summer of reduced supplies in the Russian River watershed and may adopt a framework for water diversion curtailments as early as May 10," the PD reports. "But unlike last year, stakeholders are working on an alternative that would allow senior water rights holders to share access with junior claimants, and they say the proposal appears to have potential for success.The state must still approve the plan, and enough participants with senior water rights would have to join in for the scheme to work, proponents said.But the result could reduce the economic impact on agricultural users and others who would have little or no access to water if curtailments are ordered." Sounds promising! (Press Democrat; paywall) Healdsburg woman-about-town Beverly Casazza, known for her extensive volunteer work at St. John's Church and the Healdsburg Senior Center, "passed away peacefully in her home" late last month at the age of 92. According to her obituary, Beverly moved to Healdsburg with her husband Walter in 1956 with their two children, Hal and Cathy — "first on Pozzan Road then to Fitch Mountain in 1962 in the beautiful home they built where they would entertain friends and family for over six decades." She reportedly "founded and established the Helping Hands ministry of St. John's Church, which assists families in setting up, planning, and serving for funeral receptions," and was "a staunch advocate for civil rights, women's rights, and LGBTQ+ rights." She also "spent many years as a volunteer of the Healdsburg Senior Center, where she ran the front desk." A celebration of life will be held for Beverly next Saturday at St. John's. (Legacy.com) There's a new "full-day, year-round licensed childcare center" coming to Healdsburg in August! According the city's community services department, it will be operated out of the Healdsburg Community Center by the Sonoma County chapter of the YWCA organization. The program will reportedly offer "half-day and full-day options" of "both infant/toddler and preschool-aged opportunities." The CEO of YWCA Sonoma County says "the center will be tailored specifically for the Healdsburg community and include a curriculum style that blends traditional Montessori and Reggio with a strong focus on bi-lingual skill development" and "children will emerge ready for the rigors of both transitional and traditional kindergarten programs.” City officials are now "actively working with the YWCA on finalizing the program arrangements, registration process, and facility improvements needed for licensing" and say they "expect to have more details and sign-up information available by the end of April." You can reach out to them for more info at communityservices@healdsburg.gov or (707) 431-3301. (Facebook) Here are the last few weeks' worth of Healdsburg police logs. Reported incidents from March 21 through April 11 included a local woman who said she "received a fraudulent check in the amount of $12,950.98 after selling her car on Craigslist"; another woman who allegedly "left the hospital with a 346 blood alcohol content level... on the terms that a friend would pick her up and bring her to a rehab facility" but got in her own car and drove away instead; a dirt bike seen "racing at 50 mph and swerving to avoid cars" on Vine Street; two guys in a silver Chevy "doing donuts in a parking lot," also on Vine; an alleged "fireworks violation" on Ward Street; and many of the usual calls to Healdsburg police about erratic drivers, transients, people shouting stuff or getting naked in public, domestic conflicts, etc. (SoCoNews Healdsburg & SoCoNews Healdsburg & SoCoNews Healdsburg)

This weekend in Healdsburg:

Saturday, April 16

Opening Day: Healdsburg Farmers' Market (8:30AM-12PM)

Free Decor Giveaway at Healdsburg Community Church (9AM-12PM)

Read to a Dog at Healdsburg Library (11AM-12PM)

Little Monsters Culinary Easter Cooking & Art Workshop (11AM-2PM)

Easter Weekend Fun for All Ages at West Wines, Feat. Swedish Easter Vineyard Quiz Walk, Wine/Juice Tasting & More (11AM-4PM)

Ceramics Class for All Ages at Healdsburg High School: Wheel & Hand Building (1-3:30PM)

"Farms-To-Cider" Release Party in Sebastopol, Benefitting Healdsburg Nonprofit Farm to Pantry (1-5PM)

Jazz Series at Hotel Healdsburg Fireside Lounge: “Cascade Terrace” CD Release Party for Paul McCandless & Christian Foley-Beining (5-8PM)

Jackie Ryan Trio Live at THE 222 (7PM)

San Francisco Indie Rock Band Go By Ocean Live at the Elephant in the Room (8-11PM)

Sunday, April 17

"Egg-Stra Special" Easter Egg Hunt at Truett Hurst & VML Wineries (10AM-12PM)

Maison Porcella Pop-Up Brunch at Lioco Wine Tasting Room on Matheson (10AM-2PM)

Easter Weekend Fun for All Ages at West Wines, Feat. Swedish Easter Vineyard Quiz Walk , Wine/Juice Tasting & More (11AM-4PM)

Sip & Savor Sundays at Bacchus Landing: Food Truck Series (12-4PM)

Jazz Improv Player Jason Thwaites Live at Duke's Spirited Cocktails (2:30-8:30PM)

Monday, April 18

Countywide "Shake Out" for Earthquake Preparedness: Drop, Cover & Roll (10AM)

"We Are the Kind" Live at Duke's Spirited Cocktails (4:30-9PM)

Voices From the Frontlines: Farmworker Rally in Santa Rosa (5-7PM)

Healdsburg City Council Meeting (6PM)

"ScripTease" Reading at Healdsburg Center for the Arts of "Cleanup on Aisle 7," New Play by Ron Nash (7PM)

Healdsburg pics of the day, Spencer edition:

Healdsburg resident Teri Lee Fure sent us these pics of her sweet dog Spencer posing in the plaza. "He's well loved around Healdsburg and is a certified therapy dog," Teri says. "He has helped many people during the fires, evacuations, and the pandemic. I have thousands of pics of him around town." (Photos courtesy of Teri Lee Fure)

Want to see your local photo here? Submit it for consideration. We especially love pics of community members! Please just confirm in your email that you own the rights to the photo, and that Patch has permission to republish it.

From my notebook:



We're finally seeing some evidence of this latest COVID surge showing up in the case data for Sonoma County. "With COVID-19 cases increasing slightly this week in Sonoma County," the county says, "local health officials are reminding the public that booster shots are available to those age 50 or older, or immunocompromised, and are critical to our collective path forward in creating healthier and safer neighborhoods and communities." (Facebook & Nextdoor & Sonoma County Government)

A reminder from the Sonoma-Marin Saving Water Partnership to turn off your yard irrigation during these rains , and ideally for the 48 hours following a rainfall. (Facebook)

Tickets are now on sale for the Healdsburg Jazz Festival this June . (Healdsburg Jazz)

Looking for last-minute Easter plans? There's a screening of "Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway" at the Rio theater over in Monte Rio this afternoon at 3 p.m. (Healdsburg Patch Calendar)

There's also a cool-looking Easter egg hunt tomorrow afternoon out in Duncans Mills, with "eggs filled with special offers & prizes" from local businesses. (Poet's Corner Book Shop)

In response to the ongoing police investigation into drinks possibly being spiked at Duke's Spirited Cocktails on the plaza, Duke's is reportedly "partnering with a local sexual assault response nonprofit that works in Napa and Solano counties, SANE/SART, to train the bar staff and determine what resources, like QR codes in the bathroom, could be incorporated to provide customers with resources." Also, "the staff has a training with the SAFE Bar Network, an organization that helps bars create safe cultures , early next week." (Press Democrat; paywall)

Healdsburg city leaders are hosting a "Water Town Hall" next Wednesday, April 20, featuring "an update on water access from Utilities Director Terry Crowley" that includes "what to expect this summer regarding water conservation" and "an update on projects the City is working on to diversify the water supply." (City of Healdsburg)

The best grilled cheese sandwich in Healdsburg is the one at the Downtown Bakery, if you ask the food critics at Sonoma Mag. (Sonoma Magazine)

This article originally appeared on the Healdsburg Patch