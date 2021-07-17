With the summer heat, hydration is key. Here is the best way to keep hydrated

It appears no place is immune from the heat. Recent high temperatures in Oregon, Canada and the Northeast make Miami seem almost balmy.

All this heat, particularly while engaged in outdoor activities, leads me to think about hydration. The big questions are how much do you need to drink each day and what is the best beverage?

If asked, most people would say eight cups of fluid a day is needed. Interesting, although that is in the ballpark, there is no hard scientific evidence confirming this belief.

About 60% of body weight is water. Every cell in your body requires it. Body fluid helps regulate body temperature, lubricates joints, gets rid of waste through urination and perspiration and contributes to dewy skin. Factors that influence fluid requirements are exercise, outdoor temperature and overall health.

The National Academy of Science states the majority of healthy people will meet their fluid requirements by letting thirst be their guide. From reviewed data, they state that an adequate intake for women is 11.5 cups a day of fluid and for men 15.5 cups a day.

We meet about 20% of our fluid requirements from food. Enjoy a lot of fruits and vegetables each day and you can exceed that 20% from food.

Drink when thirsty, drink before during and after exercise and with meals. Urine that is colorless or light yellow is an indicator of adequate hydration.

The best thirst quencher is water. Whether bubbly or flat, it gets the job done. For prolonged outdoor sweaty activity, replacing electrolytes with a sports drink might be advised.

I suggest ones lower in sugar. Watermelon is 92% water so a cup of cooled cubes provides close to 4 ounces of fluid as well as lycopene, vitamins A and C and magnesium. Coconut water and fruit-flavored iced tea are other tasty choices.

It is a myth that caffeine in tea or coffee is dehydrating. The water in a caffeinated beverage makes up for any dehydration.

Sheah Rarback MS, RDN is a registered dietitian nutritionist in private practice in Miami. Contact her at srarback@hotmail.com