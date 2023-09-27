Summer heat rolls into October

TechCrunch

After almost five months, the Writers Guild of America (WGA) has reached an agreement with Hollywood studios to end the writers strike. “I’m not worried about the technology,” comedy writer Adam Conover told TechCrunch at the start of the strike. Along with better residual payments, minimum writers room staffing, and other terms that help screenwriters make a living, the WGA's new contract outlines limitations on how AI can be used in writers' rooms.