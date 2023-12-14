Summer House on the Lake now open at Disney Springs

The doors are now open at Summer House on the Lake, Disney Springs’ newest West Side dining venue, where sweeping Lake Buena Vista views gel perfectly with the brand’s coastal vibes and contemporary, California-inspired menu.

Orlando is the fourth location for Summer House, which also has restaurants in Chicago, Las Vegas and North Bethesda, Maryland, along with several airport locations around the country, including one in Orlando International’s own Terminal C.

“Lettuce Entertain You has long admired Disney and we are thrilled to be working with their team to open Summer House on the Lake at Disney Springs,” R.J. Melman, president of Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants, told the Orlando Sentinel. “This is our second restaurant in Florida and it’s been exciting to grow Lettuce Entertain You in this market. We look forward to serving the local community and tourists alike in Orlando at Summer House.”

Locally sourced ingredients, says Summer House chef/partner Ben Goodnick, will figure prominently.

“While the Summer House menu is rooted in the simplicity and variety of Southern California, our goal for this location is to incorporate the fresh, bold flavors of Florida’s endless summer, too,” Goodnick noted in a press release.

Key West shrimp and Gulf grouper were cited examples, though the current menu also features ingredients from Central Florida’s Lake Meadow Naturals, Olde Hearth Bread Company and Frog Song Organics, as well as other purveyors from around the Sunshine State.

Cookie monsters, take note, the Summer House brand has a rep for quality cookies and Disney Springs is the first of its venues to feature The Cookie Bar, serving 15 varieties of house-baked goodies from sea salt chocolate chip to oatmeal scotchie to vegan snickerdoodle. What’s more, you can belly up for cookies at this first-come, first-served section of the restaurant, or simply take your snickerdoodle haul to go.

Along with seasonal pastry specials (and milk!), the Cookie Bar’s drink menu will include lattes and cold brew, along with beer, cocktails and Summer House Rosé, which guests also will find on the brand’s signature Rosé Cart, though additional bottles will rotate on its menu.

Reservations for Summer House on the Lake can be made at summerhouserestaurants.com/disney-springs.

