Summer: India sees hottest February ever with more pain ahead

2
·2 min read
Tourists seen out on a hot day at Central Vista Lawns near India Gate on February 28, 2023 in New Delhi, India. Delhi recorded the highest temperature for the month of February in the last 55 years. Now, after a hot February, the city is likely to witness a warmer March due to the rise in temperature, predicted the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Average maximum temperature was 29.5C in February

India is likely to face a blistering summer after recording its hottest February since 1901, its weather department has said.

Average maximum temperature was 29.5C in February, the highest since India started keeping proper weather records.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also forecast "enhanced probability" of heatwaves between March and May.

Prolonged heat could affect wheat production and push up power demand.

"Above normal maximum temperatures are likely over most parts of northeast India, east and central India and some parts of northwest India" from March to May, the IMD said in a statement on Tuesday.

The forecast comes days after the weather department issued and later withdrew its first heatwave alert for the year in parts of western India after conditions improved.

Hot summers and heatwaves are common in India, especially in May and June. But like last year, summer seems set to begin earlier this year - last March was India's hottest since 1901.

Experts have also said that India is now experiencing more intense, frequent heatwaves that are longer in duration.

Last year, India was forced to ban wheat exports after unseasonably hot weather affected the crop, sending local prices soaring.

In February, the federal government set up a committee to monitor the impact of high temperatures on this year's harvest. Reuters had cited an unnamed government official as saying at the time that "the current crop condition looks good".

India is the world's second biggest wheat producer.

The unusually high temperatures had also triggered a spike in power demand last year, leading to outages in many states.

This year too, demand for electricity has already reached near-record levels in recent weeks, Bloomberg reported.

Many experts have also been raising concerns about the effect of extreme heat on poor people, who often have to work outside and less access to resources to help them stay cool.

"Heatwaves can have serious health consequences. If temperatures are high even at night, the body doesn't get a chance to recuperate, increasing the possibility of illnesses and higher medical bills," Dr Chandni Singh, an environmental scientist, told the BBC last year.

India saw a 55% rise in deaths due to extreme heat between 2000-2004 and 2017-2021, according to a study published last year in the medical journal, The Lancet.

BBC News India is now on YouTube. Click here to subscribe and watch our documentaries, explainers and features.

Read more India stories from the BBC:

Recommended Stories

  • India to get heat waves this year after hottest February on record

    MUMBAI/NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India is likely to experience heat waves between March and May, especially in the key wheat producing central and northern states, the weather office said on Tuesday, as the country recorded its highest ever maximum temperature in February. A heat-wave for the second straight year could dent production of wheat, rapeseed and chickpeas, and complicate governments efforts to bring down food inflation. Higher temperatures could also lift power consumption above supplies during the summer season.

  • India Forecasts Heat Waves After the Hottest February Since 1901

    (Bloomberg) -- India will face hotter weather over the coming months, stoking concern about a repeat of the intense heat wave last year that risks damaging crops and further straining the country’s power network. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeApple Suppliers Are Racing to Exit China, AirPods Maker SaysNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Most Votes in Presidency RaceSorry, Twitter. Elon Found His N

  • India's GDP growth outpaced China last quarter

    India’s economy grew by 4.4% in last fiscal quarter, down from 6.3% the previous quarter.

  • Frost, heat-wave hit India's rapeseed crop, dent yields

    India's rapeseed production could remain steady in 2023 despite a record planting as yields were curtailed by frost and a heat-wave in key producing areas, farmers and industry officials told Reuters. Lower-than expected rapeseed production could force India, the world's biggest importer of vegetable oils, to increase expensive overseas purchases of cooking oils such as palm oil, soyoil and sunflower oil to fulfil rising demand. Another two-dozen farmers from top-producing Rajasthan state told Reuters that frost and a heat-wave had reduced the number of seeds in pods.

  • Manish Sisodia: Protests in India over Delhi minister’s arrest

    Members of Delhi's governing Aam Aadmi Party had called for nationwide protests over the arrest.

  • Indian court orders jail for two Maiden executives for shoddy drugs

    An Indian court has sentenced two pharmaceutical company executives to two-and-half years in jail for exporting substandard drugs to Vietnam a decade ago, months after the WHO linked their cough syrups to the deaths of children in Gambia. India suspended production at Maiden Pharmaceuticals in October last year for violations of manufacturing standards after the World Health Organization said four of its cough syrups may have killed dozens of children in Gambia.

  • After the Adani meltdown, the spotlight is now on India’s biggest mining firm

    The implosion of the Adani group stocks following allegations of fraud has brought into focus the huge debt pile of Vedanta Resources, India’s biggest mining company.

  • Kerala: India temple replaces elephant with robot for rituals

    The initiative is part of the temple's pledge to stop using live animals for festivals.

  • Oscars: “Naatu Naatu” From India’s ‘RRR’ To Be Performed During Ceremony

    The Oscar-nominated song “Naatu Naatu” from S.S. Rajamouli’s RRR (Rise! Roar! Revolt!) will be performed at the 95th Academy Awards by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava in their Oscar debut. “Naatu Naatu” is composed by M.M. Keeravaani, with lyric by Chandrabose. RRR is the epic story of two friends who discover they’re on opposite sides of […]

  • Dave Ramsey Says This Type of Life Insurance Is 'a Way to Screw People' -- and He's Right

    If you've been shopping for life insurance, you've probably come across whole life policies. Also known as permanent life insurance, this type of policy lasts your entire life and pays your beneficiary when you die. In addition to serving as life insurance, whole life also accumulates cash value.

  • Man arrested in armed robbery at Home Depot in Glendale

    Terrifying moments unfolded at the Home Depot in Glendale. (Glendale Police)

  • Earthquake rocks Zakarpattia Oblast

    An earthquake was recorded in Zakarpattia Oblast on Feb. 27, at 03:15 a.m., the Main Center of Special Control, a Ukrainian state geophysical monitoring center, reported on Facebook on Feb. 27.

  • Watch: Building Collapses in Turkey After Another Earthquake Struck

    A magnitude 5.6 earthquake injured more than 100 people and demolished nearly 30 buildings in southern Turkey on Monday. This came a day after a protest broke out during a soccer game against the government’s response to the deadly quakes on Feb. 6. Photo: DHA/AFP/Getty Images

  • High school teacher in Irvine arrested after recording devices found in bathroom

    The teacher at Beckman High School was arrested this week after police say he hid recording devices inside one of the school's bathrooms.

  • Dollar rally on hold as upbeat China PMI data sparks risk-on mood

    The dollar eased on Wednesday after China's manufacturing activity expanded at its fastest pace since April 2012 and exceeded forecasts, sending traders flocking towards riskier assets on renewed optimism and away from the safe-haven dollar. The yuan and the Australian and New Zealand dollars were among the largest beneficiaries of the robust Chinese economic data, which smashed expectations with the official manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) shooting up to 52.6 last month from 50.1 in January. Similarly, China's non-manufacturing activity grew at a faster pace in February, while the Caixin/S&P Global manufacturing PMI reading for last month likewise surpassed market expectations.

  • Winter storm slams West Coast, bringing blizzard warnings and snow to Southern California

    Severe weather hit the West Coast over the weekend, bringing snow and blizzard warnings to parts of California. Thousands of people are still without power. CBS News correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti joins Anne-Marie Green and Vlad Duthiers with the latest from Phelan, California.

  • U.K. grocery inflation reaches startling 17% as French and Spanish consumer price data surprise on the upside

    It was a day for grim inflation readings in Europe, as one report showed the surge in costs at grocery stores in the U.K.

  • Dakota Johnson Wore the Most Daring V-Neck Jumpsuit That Made Everyone Lose It Online

    Dakota Johnson departed from her usual red carpet attire when she attended a Hollywood awards event in a black plunging sequined jumpsuit in November 2019.

  • Bola Tinubu wins Nigeria's presidential election against Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi

    Bola Tinubu, 70, is declared the winner of Nigeria's election despite opposition calls for a rerun.

  • Murdoch says some Fox hosts 'endorsed' false election claims

    Fox Corp. chairman Rupert Murdoch acknowledged that some Fox News commentators endorsed the false allegations by former President Donald Trump and his allies that the 2020 presidential election was stolen and that he didn't step in to stop them from promoting the claims, according to excerpts of a deposition unsealed Monday. The claims and the company's handling of them are at the heart of a defamation lawsuit against the cable news giant by Dominion Voting Systems. The recently unsealed documents include excerpts from a deposition in which Murdoch was asked about whether he was aware that some of the network’s commentators — Lou Dobbs, Maria Bartiromo, Jeanine Pirro and Sean Hannity — at times endorsed the false election claims.