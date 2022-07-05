Summer movie bargains: AMC Theatres brings back $5 movies on Discount Tuesdays

If you haven't seen "Top Gun: Maverick" or "Elvis" yet – or are itching to see "Thor: Love and Thunder," which arrives in theaters Friday – you can see those or any other movies at AMC Theatres at a bargain price.

The nation's largest movie chain is bringing back its Discount Tuesday movies, a feature that, along with its AMC Stubs A-List loyalty program, was halted when the COVID-19 pandemic kept movie fans out of theaters. Starting Tuesday and continuing through October, movies are just $5 plus tax for Tuesday showtimes.

To take advantage of the deals, moviegoers must join the AMC Stubs Insider loyalty program. It's free, and members also get a free refill on every large popcorn purchased. AMC Stubs Insiders earn 20 points for every $1 spent, too. Earn 5,000 points and get a $5 reward to spend on food and drinks.

Free lunch?: Subway to give away free sandwiches, as the franchise launches new menu

What's everyone talking about? Sign up for our trending newsletter to get the latest news of the day

AMC Theatres, the nation's largest movie chain is bringing back its Discount Tuesday movies. Now through October, movies are just $5 plus tax on Tuesdays for members of AMC Stubs Insiders loyalty program.

Tickets purchases for showings in premium formats, such as IMAX, will get the Tuesday discount for the base ticket price, but will still require a surcharge.

“Discount Tuesday at AMC was a favorite among moviegoers prior to the pandemic," said Eliot Hamlisch, AMC's executive vice president and chief marketing officer in a statement. "As millions of moviegoers are returning to AMC each week this summer, we want to ensure that there are a variety of opportunities to find great value while seeing movies only available on the big screen at AMC theatres around the country,”

Additional benefits come with AMC Stubs' Premiere level. You can get waived online ticketing fees, priority lanes for tickets and food, and 100 points for every $1 spent and $5 rewards for every $50 spent.

See a lot of movies? The Stubs A-List loyalty level, which AMC reactivated in July 2021, gets you all those benefits and you get to see three movies free each week. The program’s monthly fees – $19.95 to $23.95 monthly – depend on location.

Story continues

AMC has about 600 locations in the U.S. – and about 950 locations with 10,500 screens worldwide. Typical adult evening ticket prices for 2D showings range between $5 and $20, depending on market and location.

Follow Mike Snider on Twitter: @mikesnider.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Movies for $5: AMC Theatres brings back Discount Tuesday