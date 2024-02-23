Summer sales of E15 coming permanently to Minnesota, EPA says. But not until 2025.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency finalized a new rule this week allowing year-round sales of E15, a blend of ethanol and gasoline, at gas pumps across Minnesota and several corn-growing Midwestern states starting next year.

Historically, E15 has been banned during summer months for fears it produces smog. In 2022, the governors of eight states, from the Dakotas east to Ohio, disputed the smog concerns and requested permanent sales of the fuel blend, which is produced partially from corn starch grown by American farmers.

On Thursday, the EPA delivered the governors a favorable ruling. But the agency's effective date isn't until 2025, frustrating farmers and the ethanol industry.

"While this is welcome news," said Brian Werner, executive director of the Minnesota Bio-Fuels Association, "the EPA's delay in finalizing this action means that it won't go into effect until summer 2025, and Minnesotans won't have access to the lowest-cost fuel at the pump this summer."

In announcing the ruling, the EPA described "concerns over insufficient fuel supply" as a reason they'd pushed the effective date back to the summer after next.

In a statement, U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar said the use of higher blends in fuel is "good for our farmers, our economy and our national security." The Minnesota Democrat has sponsored a bill with Nebraska Republican Sen. Deb Fischer to bring year-round E15 to the entire country.