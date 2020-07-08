Summer Statement: Key points at a glance

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has delivered his summer economic plan to help the UK economy recover from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

It includes plans to protect jobs, help younger workers and encourage spending with measures such as a VAT cut for leisure activities and a restaurant voucher scheme.

Here is a summary of the main points.

'Job retention bonus' to encourage firms to retain furloughed staff

A one-off £1000 payment to employers for every furloughed employee retained to the end of January 2021

Applies to workers earning over £520 per month, UK-wide

Cost estimated at up to £9.4bn

Six-month VAT cut for restaurants, hotels and attractions

Value added tax cut from 20% to 5% from 13 July to 12 January 2021 for selected areas

Food and non-alcoholic drinks in restaurants, pubs and cafes, as well as hot takeaway food will be covered

Accommodation in hotels and B&Bs and admission to attractions such as theme parks and cinemas also affected

Stamp duty cut and 'green homes grant'

The threshold for stamp duty on residential property in England and Northern Ireland will rise from £125,000 to £500,000

Applies from 8 July until 31 March 2021

Almost nine out of 10 transactions would be tax-free as a result

Expected to cost around £3.8bn

Up to £5,000 per household for projects to make homes more energy efficient in England

Will match owners or landlords' spend, £2 for £1 for most homes

Up to £10,000 per household fully funded for low-income households

Discount on restaurant meals in August

"Eat out to help out" scheme offers 50% discount for every diner, up to £10 a head, from Monday to Wednesday throughout August

Covers food and non-alcoholic drinks only

Applies at participating restaurants, pubs, cafes etc

Restaurant owners can claim the discount in full from the government via an online form

Support for young workers

"Kickstart scheme": £2bn fund to pay for six-month work placements for 16 to 24-year-olds on universal credit

Payments cover national minimum wage for 25 hours per week, plus national insurance and pension contributions for Great Britain

£1,000 grant per trainee for employers who take on new trainees aged 16-24 in England, aiming to triple trainee numbers

£2,000 grant for employers per apprentice under 25 hired, £1,500 for those over 25, for six months starting 1 August (in England)

Doubling the number of work coaches at Jobcentre Plus across Great Britain, with extra help for young jobseekers

£150m extra for the Flexible Support Fund, which provides help for jobseekers (in Great Britain)

£101m to fund studies for 18 to 19-year-olds in England unable to find work

£95m to expand the Work and Health Programme to provide additional support for unemployed people on benefits for more than three months

A job-finding support service for those out of work for less than three months, costing £40m

£32m over two years for a National Careers Service to provide advice on work and training (in England)

Infrastructure and decarbonisation