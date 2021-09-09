This summer tied the 1936 Dust Bowl for USA's hottest on record

Was this summer hot enough for you? Are you more ready for fall than ever?

If so, maybe it's because the summer of 2021 tied with the summer of 1936 for the nation's hottest on record, federal climate scientists announced Thursday.

The average temperature during the summer of 2021 for the contiguous U.S. was 74 degrees, which is 2.6 degrees above average, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

This technically exceeds the record heat of the infamous 1936 Dust Bowl summer, but the difference is extremely small (less than 0.01 of a degree), thus for statistical purposes it's a tie, NOAA said.

Climate scientists define summer as June, July and August, which are the three hottest months of the year. U.S. climate records go back to 1895.

A sign warns hikers of extreme heat on the salt flats of Badwater Basin in Death Valley National Park, Calif., where the temperature reached 128 degrees on July 10, according to the National Weather Service.

A record 18.4% of the contiguous U.S. experienced record-warm temperatures, NOAA said. California, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon and Utah each reported their warmest summer on record, and 16 other states had a top-five warmest summer on record.

No state ranked below average for the summer season.

Only parts of the Deep South had a summer with temperatures close to average, Weather.com said, which added that four of the five hottest U.S. summers have now happened in the past 11 years.



Summers are getting hotter thanks to climate change, according to a report released this summer from Climate Central. "As heat-trapping greenhouse gases increase the global average temperature, we are experiencing higher average temperatures and more extreme and record-breaking heat events. This is most apparent in the summertime since it's the hottest time of the year."

Treating a man experiencing heat exposure at a cooling center on June 26, 2021, in Salem, Ore.

It was also a wet summer, overall, across the nation: The average summer precipitation total was 9.48 inches – 1.16 inches above average – making it the eighth-wettest summer in the historical record.

Mississippi had its wettest summer on record while Alabama, Massachusetts, Michigan and New York had a summer that ranked among their five wettest.

NOAA's summer climate report for the globe will be released later this month.

A report released earlier this week from a European-based climate group, the Copernicus Climate Change Service, found that Europe also had its hottest summer on record.

