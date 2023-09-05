Summer Tourism Season Coming to a Close | September 4, 2023 | News 19 at 6 p.m.

TechCrunch

In the newest uproar you might have missed, Elon Musk says X, formerly Twitter, will file a defamation lawsuit against the Anti-Defamation League. Musk accused the ADL, an organization that works to combat antisemitism, extremism and bigotry, of falsely accusing him and X of being antisemitic. "To clear our platform’s name on the matter of anti-Semitism, it looks like we have no choice but to file a defamation lawsuit against the Anti-Defamation League … oh the irony!" tweeted the billionaire celebrity on Monday.