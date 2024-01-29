Here’s when summer-like weather ends in Dallas-Fort Worth and rain, storms hit us again

North Texas will see above normal temperatures this week ahead of rain returning to the forecast over the weekend.

Temperatures will be in the upper 60s to low 70s for most of the week with sunny skies abound, said Jason Dunn, lead meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Fort Worth office.

“It will be a couple nice days for sure,” Dunn said.

Highs will be 10-15 degrees above normal this week, mostly in the upper 60s & 70s, with sunny skies.

Highs will be 10-15 degrees above normal this week, mostly in the upper 60s & 70s, with sunny skies.

Let's enjoy it while we can before the next round of rain arrives late Friday and Saturday.

This week will be a nice break from the cold days the North Texas region experienced the past two weeks. An Arctic blast of frigid air blew south bringing temperatures in the teens. Many parts of the area even got a dusting of snow, a result of a phenomenon called “snow lake effect.”

Rain chances will slightly spoil the warm weather heading into the weekend.

The best chance for rain will come overnight Friday into Saturday as showers and thunderstorms roll in, Dunn said. Temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will dip into the upper 50s to low 60s.

Some may question why North Texas is experiencing summer like temperatures in the traditional winter season of January and February, but Dunn said its typical for the Metroplex to have periods of heating and cooling.

“Just a pattern that favors us warming up just a little bit,” Dunn said. “Nothing too crazy.”

While North Texas is forecast to see highs in the 70s this week, it will have to get a lot warmer to break any temperature records.

According to NWS data, the warmest days ever recorded for North Texas from Jan. 29-31 and Feb. 1-2 are:

Jan. 29- 84 degrees in 1911

Jan. 30- 86 degrees in 1911

Jan. 31- 93 degrees in 1911

Feb. 1- 91 degrees in 1911

Feb. 2- 83 degrees in 1995