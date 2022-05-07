Summerfield man charged with molesting children sentenced to 25 years by judge at hearing

A judge sentenced a Summerfield man for child molestation at a hearing held at the Marion County Judicial Center.

Defense lawyer Jeff Stone told the court that he and his client, Eric Gerald Ward, were present for a change of plea. He asked Ward if he wanted to continue with the decision of not going to trial and move forward with the hearing. Appearing from the Marion County Jail via Zoom while standing in an enclosed room with a bailiff, Ward told his lawyer "might as well."

The defense told Circuit Judge Anthony Tatti that Ward was entering a no contest plea to charges of lewd or lascivious battery or molestation on a child and attempted sexual battery on a child.

Hearing

Before sentencing, Tatti asked Ward multiple questions such as if he was taking any medications. Ward told the judge he was taking medications for bipolar, depression and post traumatic stress disorder or PTSD.

Throughout the hearing, Ward bowed his head and at times rubbed or wiped his eyes with his handcuffed hands.

Present in the courtroom and sitting behind the prosecutor were several of the victims' family members. They comforted each other during the hearing and were not asked by the judge or the prosecution if they wanted to make a comment.

After questioning the 36-year-old man at the Friday hearing, Tatti ordered Ward to serve 25 years in prison followed by a life time period of probation.

He was labeled a sexual predator and has more than 1,100 days of credit time served while at the Marion County Jail. Ward, who didn't speak during the hearing, also has to pay fines and court costs.

With his sentencing, it's unknown when Ward will be transported to a prison facility. Ward's family or friends were not in the courtroom.

Assistant State Attorney Esteban Alvarez represented the state at the hearing that lasted less than half an hour.

Arrests

According to Marion County Sheriff's Office officials, Ward was arrested in January 2019 when they received a report about a sexual incident between a victim and Ward.

The victim was interviewed at Kimberly's Center for Child Protection where she disclosed that Ward touched and forced her into sexual activities with him on more than one occasion. The victim told officials about other instances between her and Ward. Authorities said the victim told them that the incidents took place when she was 11.

Ward was found and interviewed by a detective and he denied doing anything inappropriate. He was arrested.

Months later in April, Ward, who was still at the jail, was re-arrested for more molestation charges on children ages 7, 8 and 10, sheriff's deputies said. Ward declined to be interviewed by the same detective from the previous case on the new charges.

State records indicate that Ward's only previous criminal history is convictions for driving on a license that was suspended or revoked.

