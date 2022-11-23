Summerfield man facing death penalty pleads guilty to killing wife, 4 children

Facing the death penalty, Michael Wayne Jones has pleaded guilty to killing his wife and their four children.

Appearing with his attorney, John Spivey, an executive assistant public defender, Jones entered his plea to five counts of murder in front of Circuit Judge Anthony Tatti.

The 41-year-old Summerfield man was charged with first-degree murder for each of the children, while given a second-degree charge for his wife, Casei Jones.

Michael Jones is escorted by two detention deputies in Marion County

Michael Wayne Jones: Ocala death penalty case: Trial date set for man accused of killing 4 kids and his wife

Death no more: Off death row: Parties agree to life in prison instead of retrial in Ocala murder case

Over: Ocala courts: Six felony cases resolved. Two defendants still await sentencing

Background of Jones' case

Jones was arrested in Brantley County, Georgia, in September 2019 after a single-vehicle crash. He told law enforcement officials that his wife’s body was inside the vehicle he was driving.

He then took Georgia and Marion County Sheriff's Office detectives to the children's bodies.

When he was interviewed by sheriff's detectives, Jones admitted to killing his wife with a metal baseball bat by hitting her repeatedly. Detectives said Jones then admitted to the killing of the couple's four children: Cameron Bowers, 8; Preston Bowers, 4; Mercalli Jones, 2; and her 11-month-old sister, Aiyana Jones.

Circuit Judge Anthony Tatti

The two girls were Jones'. The two boys were his wife's from another relationship, authorities said.

Sheriff's officials said Jones drowned or strangled the children to death at different times on separate days.

Detectives believe the victims were killed between July 10 and the end of August 2019. Law enforcement officials said the bodies of the children were stored in totes and a suitcase.

Why Jones is pleading guilty

With the plea, prosecutors said instead of having a trial, the next step is the penalty phase where a jury of 12 people would determine whether Jones spends the rest of his life behind bars or is put to death.

Story continues

Assistant State Attorneys Amy Berndt and Rich Buxman are prosecuting the case for the State Attorney's Office.

Assistant State Attorney Amy Berndt

Spivey, Jones' attorney, told the Star-Banner that Jones made the plea because he wants to take responsibility for his actions. The lawyer said Jones made two confessions, one to Georgia authorities and the other to local detectives.

The defense lawyer said Jones, whose court appearances have been few and far between since his 2019 incarceration, is also taking medication while at the Marion County Jail.

Avoiding the death penalty

Jury selection for the case is expected to start on Dec. 5 and is expected to last two or three days.

Jones' attorney expects to deliver his defense the first week of January, which will include 18 witnesses, seven experts and a team of medical professionals.

John Spivey

If the jury decides to give Jones the death penalty, the decision must be unanimous. A separate hearing would then be held for each side to make their arguments before a judge makes the ultimate decision.

As of Wednesday, 302 people — only three of whom are women — are currently on the state's death row, according to the Department of Corrections website. Marion County has five of those inmates.

Contact Austin L. Miller at austin.miller@starbanner.com.

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Michael Wayne Jones facing death penalty pleas guilty murdering family