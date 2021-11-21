Summerfield man sentenced to 8 years in child porn case

A Summerfield man charged with possession of child pornography was sentenced to 8 year in prison Friday during a change of plea hearing at the Marion County Judicial Center.

Brandon Tylor Green was present at his hearing in front of Circuit Judge Peter Brigham on Friday, according to court records. The 25-year-old entered a no contest plea and was adjudicated guilty by the judge.

Marion County Judicial Center, Thursday afternoon, January 21, 2021 in Ocala, FL. [Doug Engle/Ocala Star Banner]2021

Green's 5 years of probation will run consecutive to his time in prison, documents show. He has to pay fines and court costs and register as a sex offender.

Sheriff's deputies had arrested Green at his residence in November 2019 when officials had received information that someone was uploading child pornography from a computer.

When he was interviewed by a detective, Green reportedly told the official that he was curious to see what child porn looked like, although he knew what he was doing was wrong.

He told the official that he saved the images so he could look at them.

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Brandon Tylor Green sentenced to 8 years in child porn case