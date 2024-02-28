Summerfield millages pass; London millages fail

MONROE COUNTY — Two millages failed and two millages passed Tuesday in Monroe County.

The London Township fire millage proposal was defeated 332-213. If passed, the proposal would have meant an increase of 1.5 mills. The London Township road millage proposal was defeated 343 to 206, according to unofficial results reported Wednesday morning by ElectionReporting.com. If passed, the road millage would have meant an increase of 2 mills.

Brittany Webb casts her ballot Tuesday in the Michigan presidential primary election at the Frenchtown-Dixie Library Branch in Frenchtown Township. Webb, wearing a shirt with the American flag on it, serves as co-chairperson of the precinct along with Diana Barron. Watching her vote are (from left) precinct workers Barron, Angela Barr Gelbaugh and Robert Poore. Not shown is precinct worker Cheryl Rotole.

The Summerfield Township fire renewal millage proposal passed 440 to 249. The Summerfield Township road improvement and maintenance millage proposal passed 363 to 331.

The road millage will be an increase of up to 2 mills ($2 per $1,000 of taxable value) for four years, 2025-28, for road improvement and maintenance. The increase will raise an estimated $361,517 in the first year the millage is levied, said the ballot language.

The fire millage was renewed and will be increased to the original rate of 2 mill ($2 per $1,000 of taxable value) and be levied for four years, 2025-28, for the purpose of providing fire protection services within Summerfield Township. The millage will raise an estimated $361,517 in the first year, according to the ballot language.

The Blissfield Community Schools’ operating millage renewal, which was on the ballot for Whiteford Township voters, also passed, according to Electionlenawee.com. The proposal renews the existing levy on the non-homestead properties and provide 2.1 million in district funding.

According to Electionreporting.com, 7,680 Monroe County voters cast ballots for President Joseph Biden Jr. in Tuesday's presidential primary election, and 14,433 voted for Donald J. Trump. Monroe County has 131,642 registered voters,

