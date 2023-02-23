New Summerfield teen arrested for aggravated assaults

Feb. 23—A New Summerfield teen was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 22, on two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to a statement posted to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

Marco Leon, 17, was taken into custody without incident following an investigation into a reported shooting at the corner of County Roads 4302 and 4301 on Sunday, Feb. 19. It was determined that Leon had shot two boys, both 17. The shooting victims were treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a hospital.

Leon remains in the Cherokee County Jail pending arraignment.