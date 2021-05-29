Summerhill man accused of assaulting two girls

May 29—WINDBER — A Summerhill man will stand trial in Somerset County court, accused of sexually assaulting two 15-year-old girls in Paint Township, authorities said.

Raymond David Wonders, 26, of Cheyanne Street, waived to right to a preliminary hearing on Wednesday before District Judge William Seger, of Windber.

State police in Somerset filed two criminal complaints against Wonders.

Troopers said that Wonders used Snapchat and text messaging to contact a 15-year-old girl, asking to meet her.

Troopers allege Wonders assaulted the girl on March 6, in his Jeep that was parked near a pond surrounded by fields along Berkey Road.

In the second criminal case, troopers said Wonders dated a 15-year-old girl from November 2020 until March.

At one point, Wonders allegedly lived for a few weeks at the girl's residence in Paint Township.

The girl reportedly told troopers that she was pregnant with his child.

Wonders is charged with statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault with a person less than 16 and indecent assault with a person less than 16.

Wonders was returned to the Somerset County Jail, where he is being held on $200,000 bond.