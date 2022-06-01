Summerhill Township man convicted after disturbance against neighbors

Jun. 1—EBENSBURG, Pa. — A Summerhill Township man was found guilty on two counts of making terroristic threats in Cambria County court Wednesday.

Sidney Schoenfeld, 70, was also found not guilty on one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct by Judge Patrick T. Kiniry after a non-jury trial.

Summerhill Township Police Department Chief Paul Bonfanti testified that he received a call from Cambria County 911 on Aug. 12, 2020 dispatching him to a home along Evergreen Road. Bonfanti testified that he was familiar with the residence, as police were called there frequently.

He identified the home he was dispatched to as the residence of Schoenfeld's next-door neighbor. Bonfanti said that knowing the history between the Schoenfelds and their neighbors, he called for other officers to be dispatched as he was on his way to the property.

The neighbor testified that he and his wife were fearful and believed that they were going to be attacked.

He said that while he and his wife had lived at their home for about 15 years, they only experienced issues with their neighbors for the past five.

The neighbor said that he and his wife were on their back porch when they heard some commotion at the trailer where Justin Schoenfeld, Sidney's son, lived — which is about 185 yards away from his home. He then heard someone say, "I'm going down there."

The neighbor then testified that he and his wife heard a vehicle come through the woods on the Schoenfeld property and stop at the property line, which is about 40 yards from his home.

This followed an incident on the night of Aug. 11, 2020, in which the neighbors called police when they heard shots being fired closer and closer to their property line.

Justin Schoenfeld was later charged in that incident in which Sidney Schoenfeld was not involved.

After issuing his verdict Wednesday, Kiniry told Sidney Schoenfeld that for the safety of both parties "whatever exists" between them must end.

"All I'm saying is this has to end," he said. "Whatever exists between you and the (neighbors) has to end because this kind of conduct does not usually result in good in the end."

Sidney Schoenfeld will be sentenced at 1 p.m. on July 19.