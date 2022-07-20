Summerhill Township man sentenced to prison for terroristic threats linked to dispute with neighbor

Jul. 20—EBENSBURG — A Summerhill Township man was sentenced to prison in Cambria County court on Tuesday over what the judge described as a "Hatfields and McCoys dispute" between neighbors.

Sidney Schoenfeld, 70, was sentenced to six to 23 months in the Cambria County Prison and 36 months of probation by Judge Patrick T. Kiniry after he was convicted on two counts of terroristic threats by Kiniry last month after a nonjury trial.

Shoenfeld told the judge that he had done bad things in his life but had done good things, too. He noted that he volunteered and also cited his prior military service.

Kiniry raised concerns about Schoenfeld's prior record.

Defense attorney Matt Zatko said most of Schoenfeld's crimes had been committed in the first 30 years of his life and in the past 40, he only had a misdemeanor possession charge and asked the judge to consider house arrest so that Schoenfeld would be monitored if he left his property.

District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer argued that house arrest would not be appropriate since the nature of the incident that led to charges against Schoenfeld was a dispute between next-door neighbors.

The neighbor testified during that he and his wife feel unsafe and uncomfortable in their own home due to Schoenfeld's presence.

Schoenfeld was charged after the neighbors said he came to their property line in a threatening manner the day after his son Justin had been arrested for a shooting incident near the property line.

Schoenfeld was also ordered to not have any direct or indirect contact with the neighbors, meaning that the behavior could not continue through him or someone else.

Justin D. Schoenfeld, 40, was accused of leaving a loaded pistol near two children after reportedly firing several rounds from an AK-47 near the property line of his neighbors.

He was convicted by a jury earlier this year on two counts of endangering the welfare of a child with risk of serious bodily injury and disorderly conduct, while President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III found him guilty on two summary counts of harassment.