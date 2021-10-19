Summerhill woman charged with homicide by vehicle in crash that killed man inside home

Oct. 19—ADAMS TOWNSHIP — A Summerhill woman has been charged with homicide by vehicle while DUI, accused of being intoxicated when her truck slammed into a house, killing a 68-year-old man on Oct. 8, authorities said.

Cambria County District Attorney Gregory J. Neugebauer announced the arrest of Carly A. Croyle, 23, in a news release Monday.

Police said Croyle was driving a pickup truck that crashed into a house in the 900 block of Ragers Hill Road in Adams Township at 1:45 a.m., killing Gerald Weyandt Jr., who was sleeping in a chair in the sitting room in the front of the residence.

The truck crashed partially through the house, pushing Weyandt through a wall, Cambria Coroner Jeffrey Lees said.

Weyandt died instantly from multiple blunt-force trauma, Lees said.

Adams Township police also charged Croyle with one count of involuntary manslaughter and two counts each of driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless endangerment.

Croyle was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, in Johnstown, where a blood test showed her alcohol content at .14%, Adams Township police Chief Kirk Moss said on Monday. The legal limit in Pennsylvania is .08%.

The pickup truck was traveling north when it veered off the road and struck a utility pole before crashing into the house, which is set back about 30 feet from the road, Moss said.

Weyandt's wife was asleep in a bedroom and was not injured.

Croyle was arraigned by on-call District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township, and sent to Cambria County Prison, in Ebensburg, after failing to post 10% of $75,000 bond.

"This is a tragedy that was entirely avoidable," Neughbauer said. "This is an unfortunate reminder of the consequences of choosing to drive impaired."

