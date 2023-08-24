Summer's Brutal Heat Shifts Climate Change Views
Many of us are living through one of the most brutal summers of our lives. Some people still question if it's because of climate change. While for others the record heat is changing opinions.
Many of us are living through one of the most brutal summers of our lives. Some people still question if it's because of climate change. While for others the record heat is changing opinions.
Between Maui’s deadly wildfires, flash floods in Vermont, overwhelming wildfire smoke and more record-shattering heat waves, this summer has, once again, served up more evidence of how climate change can upend daily life in the United States
President Biden is trying to sell his record on climate change and the environment with a series of speeches and media appearances this week.
Unequal access to air-conditioning is just one of the many ways that the growing effects of climate change have the biggest implications for the least advantaged. Here are some others.
Extreme heat could pose a challenge for both players and fans at East Lake Golf Club this weekend in Atlanta.
The Bucks star is eligible for an extension in a few weeks. He said he won't sign until next summer.
Top picks from Arlo, Eufy, Ring and more, all designed to keep an eye on your doorstep.
Michigan will have a first-half head coach and a second-half head coach against UNLV.
Reviewers love how much difference the Ultra HD picture quality makes.
Former President Donald Trump plans to turn himself in to authorities Thursday night at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, where he will be booked on charges stemming from his attempts to subvert the results of the 2020 election in Georgia.
There are plenty of end-of-summer and early fall fashion finds in the sale.
'Best wallet ever': Super-slim and secure, this winner with 35,000 fans is a shoo-in!
Having larger breasts can affect how consistently women exercise, but experts say there are things they can do to help.
One creator pushed back on traditional American wedding traditions. The post Nigerian wedding responds to viral video and shows what’s appropriate to wear at a wedding appeared first on In The Know.
Wing, Alphabet’s aviation subsidiary, is partnering with Walmart to kick off drone deliveries from the retail chain in the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) metro area. The flights will begin taking off “in the coming weeks” from a Walmart Supercenter in Frisco, TX, and the companies plan to expand to a second DFW location before the end of the year. The companies say the coverage area from both stores will cover 60,000 homes.
Jennifer Aniston, 54, says she’ll “try almost anything once” in order to stay looking young.
"Doc" and Darryl were both crucial to the Mets' most recent World Series title in 1986.
The bed frame lifts it two-feet off the floor.
The former president and 18 of his allies were indicted by a grand jury for allegedly orchestrating a “criminal enterprise” to subvert his 2020 election loss in Georgia.
About 2% of women will have a Bartholin's cyst at some point in their lifetime.
NASA has published the first maps from its new space-based pollution instrument, TEMPO (Tropospheric Emissions: Monitoring of Pollution). Although you won’t be shocked to learn it reveals higher pollution rates in metropolitan areas, the tool can help scientists better study North American air quality on an hourly basis. “Neighborhoods and communities across the country will benefit from TEMPO’s game-changing data for decades to come,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson wrote in a press release today.