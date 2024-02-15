Summers County to hold public meeting on school excess levy

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — The Summers County School Board will be holding a public meeting to discuss the proposed school excess levy.

The school excess levy would impact every resident of the county.

West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine Foundation gifted $80K

“The school excess levy is to help out where we do not get enough funding from the state or federal government to add services to our kids,” said Summers County Superintendent, David Warvel. “Since Covid has hit we’ve received a lot of Covid money, we were able to use that money to provide more people to help support our kids.”

The Summers County School Board has compiled all of the relevant information onto an easy-to-follow webpage that can be found here: https://www.scswv.us/page/levy-order.

The meeting will be held at the Pipestem Volunteer Fire Department on Thursday, February 15th, and will begin at 6 P.M.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.