Summers County parents charged in death of four-year-old

Jul. 13—On Tuesday, July 12, at 8:26 a.m., members of the Hinton Detachment and Summers County Sheriff's Office responded to Barger Springs Road in the Forest Hill area of Summers County in reference to a death investigation.

Once on scene, a 4-year-old girl was found deceased.

Investigators were able to determine the victim's father, Rusty Weikle, and mother, Rebekah Weikle, both age 30 of Forest Hill, were responsible for the victim's death.

The Weikles have been charged with first degree murder, child abuse resulting in death, child neglect resulting in death, and conspiracy.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.