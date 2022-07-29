Summers Says Powell’s Call on Neutral Fed Rate ‘Indefensible’

Summers Says Powell’s Call on Neutral Fed Rate ‘Indefensible’
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Christopher Anstey
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Lawrence Summers
    Lawrence Summers
    American economist, Secretary of the Treasury, college administrator, and U.S. government official
  • Jerome Powell
    American banker
  • Jason Furman
    American economist, advisor to US President Obama

(Bloomberg) -- Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers said he was concerned the Federal Reserve is still engaging in “wishful thinking” about how much it will take to bring inflation down from four-decade highs.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“Jay Powell said things that, to be blunt, were analytically indefensible,” Summers said on Bloomberg Television’s “Wall Street Week” with David Westin. “There is no conceivable way that a 2.5% interest rate, in an economy inflating like this, is anywhere near neutral.”

Summers was referring to Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s assessment on Wednesday that, with the latest interest-rate hike, the central bank had already reached a “neutral” setting -- where it’s neither stoking nor restraining consumer prices. Powell also said that the Fed “broadly feels that we need to get policy to, at least, to a moderately restrictive level,” past neutral.

The Fed’s current target rate is now 2.25% to 2.5%. Summers said a neutral setting would be higher, because it has to take account of where inflation is. Data on Friday showed the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge climbed 4.8% in the year to June, stripping out food and energy.

A former colleague of Summers’s, Jason Furman, countered that Powell’s assessment was indeed “defensible,” considering gauges of future inflation in the bond market – which are roughly in accord with “neutral,” he said.

“The terminology around neutral, I don’t see that affecting their policy. I do think it’s defensible,” Furman, who served as chair of the Council of Economic Advisers in former President Barack Obama’s White House, said on Bloomberg TV. “The important things we heard from Jay Powell were that he was focused entirely on inflation, he’s going to keep going” with rate hikes, he said.

Other Critics

Still, Summers isn’t alone in taking issue with Powell’s assessment. Former Federal Reserve Bank of New York President William Dudley said on Wednesday that, given the level of uncertainty, “I’d be a bit more skeptical” in saying policy makers had reached neutral.

Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic adviser to Allianz SE and a Bloomberg Opinion contributor, said on Bloomberg TV Friday that “the zip code for neutral is above where we are now,” and at least 50 basis points higher.

Summers, a Harvard University professor and paid contributor to Bloomberg TV, noted that Powell said in late-2018 that the Fed’s rate had reached neutral -- when inflation was running just below 2%. “How he could be saying the same thing today, when the inflation rate is where it is, is inexplicable to me.”

“If you think it is neutral, you are misjudging the posture of policy in a fundamental way,” said Summers. “It’s the same kind of, to be blunt, wishful thinking that got us into the problems we have now, with the use of the term ‘transitory.’”

The former Treasury chief reiterated his view that “we’re not likely to get out of this excess inflation situation without having a recession.” Looking at the latest slew of indicators on costs and prices, he said “inflation above 4 looks to be pretty securely built in.”

Summers also took issue with optimism expressed Thursday by current Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen that the US can quell inflation without a major jump in joblessness.

Yellen on Unemployment

Yellen had reiterated her view that “there is a path to bring down inflation while maintaining a strong labor market.” She said that “most estimates of the natural rate of unemployment” -- which doesn’t spur or curb inflation -- “are lower than 5%.” She said it’s not a “certainty” that a strong job market could be maintained.

“I have to say that statement greatly surprised me,” Summers said while noting his respect for Yellen as an economist.

He also repeated his disagreement with Fed policy makers’ June prediction that unemployment would only rise to 4.1% in the coming two years.

“I don’t see any basis for thinking that either of those statements is a reasonable prediction given what we know,” Summers said. He cited his own research with former IMF chief economist Olivier Blanchard, that shows “just to get to a neutral posture with respect to inflation we’re going to take unemployment up towards 5.” And to help bring down inflation, joblessness would need to climb past that level, he said.

(Updates with Jason Furman remarks on assessment being ‘defensible’ in two paragraphs before ‘Other Critics’ subheadline.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • El-Erian, Crescenzi Paint Picture of Investors Betting on Fed

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are in a gambling mood when it comes to the Federal Reserve.Most Read from BloombergThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekAlito Decries 'Hostility to Religion' in First Public Remarks Since Abortion Decision Rockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooBiden, Xi Plan In-Person Meet as Taiwan Tensions IntensifyUS Economy Shrinks for a Second Quarter, Fueling Recession FearsThat’s the conclusion one could reach after li

  • Real Estate CEO Robbed at Gunpoint Calls San Francisco Crime  ‘Absolutely Unacceptable’

    (Bloomberg) -- The chief executive of real estate giant Prologis Inc. said he was robbed at gunpoint outside his San Francisco home last month and called on local officials to address crime in the city. Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooBiden, Xi Plan In-Person Meet as Taiwan Tensions IntensifyUS Economy Shrinks for a Second Quarter, Fueling Recession FearsThe Strong Dollar Is Wreaking Havoc Globally — And It’s Just Getting StartedA

  • First Solar Could Be ‘Biggest Beneficiary’ of Dems’ Inflation Bill

    Solar-panel maker First Solar stock saw shares rally for a third day. The solar industry could get billions of dollars in tax credits and subsidies, but it's not a done deal.

  • Intel’s Gelsinger Says Stock Deserves the Beating It’s Getting

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger said his company’s stock deserves the drubbing it’s currently getting from investors after earnings disappointed shareholders and the chipmaker itself.Most Read from BloombergThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekAlito Decries 'Hostility to Religion' in First Public Remarks Since Abortion Decision Rockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooBiden, Xi Plan In-Person Meet as Taiw

  • White House To Focus On Promoting COVID-19 Boosters That Target Omicron This Fall

    Both Pfizer and Moderna have reportedly told the White House they can deliver doses of a new booster with updated formulations.

  • Instant observations from Day 3 of Patriots 2022 training camp

    Bill Belchick spent some time relaying plays and chatting up the quarterback during team drills.

  • Houston's empty streets belie vast tunnel system

    STORY: Locator: Houston, TexasDowntown Houston is full of people but the streets look like a ghost townThat's because residents get around via this tunnel systemlocated 20 feet below the sidewalk and stretching more than six miles[Stephen Fox, Architectural historian]“When people come to Houston, and see downtown Houston, they’re amazed by the buildings but they wonder where all the people are. And you have to come and explain that there are alternatives to the sidewalks in Houston and again, that people who dress for professional business reasons, more formally, prefer to walk in the tunnels rather than walk on the sidewalk."Tunnel work began in the 1930s and went on for decadesThey feature everything from banks to restaurants and flower shopsThey're also a perfect way to beat bad weather[Lucia Herron, Shop owner]“Too much rain or too much heat is what makes these types of places functional for everyone. So it’s fabulous to have the tunnel, it allows them to communicate between buildings, for the food, for the gifts, for anything they need, because if you go through the tunnels, you have anything you need.”Each respective tunnel is owned by the building above them

  • Eurozone inflation surges to record high in fresh blow to Lagarde

    Inflation in the eurozone has soared to a new record high, piling more pressure on the European Central Bank as price rises show no signs of slowing.

  • Oil rally to stall as recession risks counter tight supplies: Reuters poll

    A rally in oil prices could stall as recession fears and COVID flare-ups in China slow demand and counter supply risks from sanctions on Russia and OPEC+ output constraints, a Reuters poll showed on Friday. A survey of 35 economists and analysts forecast Brent crude would average $105.75 a barrel in 2022, down from a forecast of $106.82 in June marking the first downward revision to the monthly poll since April. The global benchmark has averaged about $105 a barrel this year.

  • California aims to make its own insulin brand to lower price

    A vial of insulin cost $25 in 1995, back when Chris Noble was 5 years old and just learning how to manage his Type 1 diabetes with the help of his parents and his doctors. Nearly three decades later, Noble says that same vial of insulin costs more than $300 — a 12-fold increase for something he and millions like him can’t live without. “It’s as essential as water,” Noble said.

  • Larry Summers may have just saved Biden’s presidency after ripping him on inflation for over a year

    Larry Summers, former treasury secretary and well-known Biden critic, is reportedly behind Manchin’s switch.

  • Billionaire investor Bill Ackman says the Fed needs to hike rates to at least 4% to get inflation under control

    "A neutral rate of 2.25 to 2.5% makes no sense in a world with 9%, 6% or even 4% inflation," the Pershing Square Capital founder said.

  • Tim Ryan's GOP-friendly campaign unsettles Republicans in Ohio

    A once largely unimaginable scenario has been rattling around Ohio's political scene all summer. Can Rep. Tim Ryan pull off an upset in the state's U.S.

  • Ackman says rates should be 'materially higher' to kill inflation

    Ackman's comments come after the Fed announced a 75-basis-point rate increase in interest rates on Wednesday. Chairman Jerome Powell said that he could now allow the central bank to begin to slow the pace of rate increases, depending on inflation.

  • Russian troops fire at prisoner camp in Olenivka where Ukrainian POWs were held – General Staff

    Russian troops carried out a “targeted and deliberate artillery attack” on a correctional facility in Olenivka in Russian-occupied Donetsk Oblast where Ukrainian prisoners of war were being held, Ukraine’s General Staff said on July 29.

  • The U.S. isn't in a 'typical recession': Fmr Home Depot CEO

    Bob Nardelli, former CEO of Chrysler and The Home Depot, joins 'Influencers with Andy Serwer' to discuss the state of the U.S. economy.

  • Pixel Buds Pro review: Google’s best earbuds yet

    Google’s latest Pixel Buds are its best yet, due mostly to the fact that the company finally ticked a missing box: active noise cancellation.

  • West Virginia bars five financial firms for deemed fossil fuel 'boycotts'

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -West Virginia has barred five major financial institutions, including Blackrock Inc and JPMorgan Chase & Co , from new state business after determining that they were boycotting the fossil fuel industry. Goldman Sachs , Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo & Co are also barred on similar grounds, according to State Treasurer Riley Moore. Spokespeople for Wells Fargo and Morgan Stanley said the banks disagreed with the decision, and a spokesperson for JPMorgan called it "disconnected from the facts."

  • Stock market’s post-Fed bounce is a ‘trap,’ warns Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson

    Don't buy into the stock market's big bounce after Wednesday's Fed decision, says one of Wall Street's biggest bears.

  • Here's what to know about the Manchin-Schumer tax deal

    The three proposals are far more modest than the sprawling plan Democrats have pursued.