Summers Sees Signs Fed Tightening Is Having Impact on US Economy

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Christopher Anstey
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Lawrence Summers
    Lawrence Summers
    American economist and educator, former US Secretary of the Treasury
  • David Westin
    American businessman

(Bloomberg) -- Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers said evidence is starting to emerge that Federal Reserve actions are having an impact on the US economy, with some indications of a turn in labor demand and increased stockpiles of unsold items.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“We’re seeing a little bit of indications that some firms are no longer reporting the kind of huge labor shortages that they were before,” Summers told Bloomberg Television’s “Wall Street Week” with David Westin. “We’re seeing some indications of inventory buildups.”

Summers’s comments echoed those of some observers picking up on shifts not yet immediately apparent in broad economic indicators. The May US employment report Friday showed a stronger-than-expected gain in payrolls, with more Americans joining the labor force and unemployment remaining close to 50-year lows.

Rick Rieder, chief investment officer of global fixed income at BlackRock Inc., earlier Friday cited a “long list” of companies freezing hiring plans, across technology, healthcare and other sectors, and signs of companies having improved availability of labor. Rieder also warned payrolls could contract within three or four months.

Summers said he saw “a lot of strength” in the jobs report as well as “some beginnings of the evidence of monetary policy working.” The overall picture remains one of a “very stretched economy,” said Summers, a Harvard University professor and paid contributor to Bloomberg Television.

Recession Risk

The former Treasury chief noted again that history shows when inflation exceeds 4% and unemployment drops below 4% a recession occurs within two years. “My best guess would be that’s what we’ll see this time round,” he said.

“I don’t think we have the tools to bring this down smoothly,” after excess demand was created with fiscal stimulus in 2021, Summers said.

Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard this week reiterated the expectation that the US central bank will raise interest rates by half a percentage point in June and July. She also said that the case for a pause in hikes in September was “very hard.”

While Fed policy makers aren’t able to directly affect supply shocks, that shouldn’t stop them from shrinking demand to pull down inflation, Summers said.

“If the capacity of the economy to produce has been reduced, we’ve got to reduce the level of demand,” he said, also highlighting that wage inflation is the basis for much of the current surge in consumer prices.

While the Fed will do its best, “there may not be any path of monetary policy that enables inflation to come down to the 2, 3% range and also keeps the economy growing rapidly,” Summers said.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Analysts raise Argentina 2022 inflation forecast to 72.6% - central bank

    Analysts consulted by Argentina's central bank raised their inflation estimate for the South American country for 2022 to 72.6%, 7.5 percentage points above the previous month's forecast, according to a monthly survey published Friday. Meanwhile, inflation for the month of May was expected to have been at 5.2%, according to the central bank's monthly Market Expectations Survey (REM). The economists consulted also slightly cut their economic growth projection for Argentina in 2022 to 3.3%, a contraction of 0.2 percentage points.

  • Activision Retaliated Against Staff, Union Complaint Claims

    (Bloomberg) -- Activision Blizzard Inc. was accused of illegally retaliating against employees for their unionization efforts, according to a labor board complaint filed by the union set to represent workers there.Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsTesla Pauses Hiring as Musk Aims for 10% Staff Cut, Reuters Says‘Most Clever Oligarch’ Severed His $37 Billion Fortune From Russian RootsElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to

  • Hope Blooms for China Stocks as Analysts Stop Cutting Estimates

    (Bloomberg) -- A stabilization in earnings expectations is adding to optimism that the worst may be over for China’s beleaguered stocks.Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsTesla Pauses Hiring as Musk Aims for 10% Staff Cut, Reuters Says‘Most Clever Oligarch’ Severed His $37 Billion Fortune From Russian RootsElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutStocks Resume Weekly Losses as Jobs Fuel Rate Bets: Mark

  • Nike founder Phil Knight makes $2 billion bid for NBA's Portland Trail Blazers team

    Yahoo Finance's Josh Schafer reports on how billionaire Phil Knight is making a play to own an NBA team.

  • Californians gear up for primaries

    Chairwoman of the California Republican Party, Jessica Millan Patterson, discusses the California primaries as voters head to the polls in a few days and what it means for the Republican party.

  • New Strong Buy Stocks for June 2nd

    GOGL, OUT, BSAC, LNG, and WMB have been added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List on June 2, 2022.

  • Shoppers Saw a "Shocking" Difference in Dark Circles and Wrinkles After a Week of Using This Eye Balm

    “Fine lines and even deeper wrinkles were considerably smoother.”

  • New Strong Sell Stocks for June 2nd

    ASX, BA, and TSE have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on June 2, 2022.

  • Germany Open to Commerzbank Stake Sale Once Stock Rallies

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany’s finance ministry is open to the sale of its stake in Commerzbank AG to a European rival once the lender’s share price has rebounded further and the fallout from the war in Ukraine subsides, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsTesla Pauses Hiring as Musk Aims for 10% Staff Cut, Reuters Says‘Most Clever Oligarch’ Severed His $37 Billion Fortune From Russian Ro

  • New Strong Sell Stocks for June 3rd

    T, CL, and CBAN have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on June 3, 2022.

  • Chevron CEO on Oil Demand, Costs, Refinery Closures

    Chevron Chairman and CEO Mike Wirth discusses his firm's efforts to meet rising oil demand, costs management, and the impact of refinery closures on inflation. He speaks on "Bloomberg Markets."

  • Dream President Sees US Housing Deals in Future After Bumpy IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- The head of one of Canada’s largest publicly traded developers said he sees the potential for acquisitions in the US housing market through a new apartment company that he took public in volatile markets. Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsTesla Pauses Hiring as Musk Aims for 10% Staff Cut, Reuters Says‘Most Clever Oligarch’ Severed His $37 Billion Fortune From Russian RootsElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Ret

  • Brazil’s Rate Is Headed to 14% From Just 2% in Depth of Pandemic

    (Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s inflation is running so hot that a growing number of economists now expect the central bank to increase interest rates far beyond what policy makers deemed necessary just a few months ago.Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsTesla Pauses Hiring as Musk Aims for 10% Staff Cut, Reuters Says‘Most Clever Oligarch’ Severed His $37 Billion Fortune From Russian RootsElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to t

  • Why StoneCo Stock Is Surging Today

    Shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) are making big gains in Friday's trading. StoneCo published Q1 results after the market closed on Thursday, posting a performance that came in above the market's expectations. The company recorded non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share of 0.43 Brazilian reals on revenue of 2.07 billion reals, and its forward guidance was also significantly better than anticipated.

  • NBA finals ticket prices soar due to ‘tremendous demand’: StubHub expert

    StubHub Ticket Expert Adam Budelli sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to explain the rise in ticket prices for the NBA finals, the outlook on the live event market, pre-pandemic ticket-buying trends, and legislation on all-in ticket pricing.

  • Alibaba Names Proven Leader As New Lazada Chief

    Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) replaced Lazada Group CEO Chun Li with the head of its Thailand business, signifying brewing competition in Southeast Asia, Bloomberg reports. Lazada's new leader James Dong was also a one-time business assistant to Alibaba CEO Daniel Zhang before joining Lazada as its CEO for Thailand in 2018. In 2019, Dong assumed the additional role of CEO for Vietnam, helping cope with rising orders at the pandemic's peak. Also Read: Here's Why Alibaba Dumped Its Fu

  • Top Chinese venture capital firm Hillhouse beats back lay-off rumours after portfolio hit by plunging tech stocks

    China's top private equity firm Hillhouse Capital, a major investor behind Big Tech firms like Tencent Holdings and Meituan, denied rumours of large-scale lay-offs on Wednesday amid a slowing economy and tougher fundraising climate for domestic start-ups and venture capital (VC) firms. Screenshots circulating on Chinese social media platforms on Wednesday claimed that Hillhouse had laid off staff across several teams, which the investor promptly denied in a one-line statement, calling it untrue

  • FDA flags risk of myocarditis in Novavax COVID vaccine

    Yahoo Finance senior health reporter Anjalee Khemlani looks at the FDA linking myocarditis to Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine, in addition to the rise in monkeypox cases in the U.S.

  • Apple Worldwide Developers Conference set to kick off on Monday

    Yahoo Finance Live breaks down Apple stock ahead of its Worldwide Developers Conference starting next week.

  • "Role of ESG in Investing"

    Former US Treasury Secretary Lawrence H. Summers & Steve Rattner, Willett Advisors Chairman discuss greenwashing and long term risks companies face when it comes to the future of the environment.