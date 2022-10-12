Summers Sees Stronger US Wage Pressures in Changed Labor Market

(Bloomberg) -- Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers said the US faces greater wage pressures than in the past and suspects the Federal Reserve will need to raise interest rates “somewhat more” than current market pricing in order to bring down inflation.

His assessment was that the neutral jobless rate, which was at roughly 4% pre-pandemic, is now closer to 5% and needs to rise significantly from there for inflation to begin cooling.

“I’d be watching wage inflation very carefully because I think you don’t become a low inflation country with high wage inflation and wage inflation is looking pretty high in the United States,” Summers said in his address via video link to a Citigroup Inc. conference in Sydney on Wednesday.

US unemployment unexpectedly returned to an historic low of 3.5% in September, putting the Fed on course to deliver another outsized rate hike. Wages are surging as firms compete for a limited pool of workers, just as policy makers are seeking a significant softening in the labor market to help cool prices.

“We probably have a different kind of labor market, in which there’s going to be more upward pressure on wages at any given level of labor market tightness than there has been historically,” Summers said. “I would expect that to continue for some time.”

Summers’ expectation that unemployment will need to climb sharply in order to achieve disinflation helps explain why he sees a US recession as almost inevitable.

