Summerset Group Holdings Full Year 2022 Earnings: Beats Expectations

Simply Wall St
·1 min read

Summerset Group Holdings (NZSE:SUM) Full Year 2022 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: NZ$238.7m (up 16% from FY 2021).

  • Net income: NZ$269.1m (down 51% from FY 2021).

  • EPS: NZ$1.17 (down from NZ$2.38 in FY 2021).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Summerset Group Holdings Revenues and Earnings Beat Expectations

Revenue exceeded analyst estimates by 2.3%. Earnings per share (EPS) also surpassed analyst estimates by 12%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 12% p.a. on average during the next 2 years, compared to a 7.6% growth forecast for the Healthcare industry in New Zealand.

Performance of the New Zealander Healthcare industry.

The company's shares are up 2.1% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Before we wrap up, we've discovered 4 warning signs for Summerset Group Holdings (2 make us uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

