Is Summerset Group Holdings Limited (NZSE:SUM) Spending Too Much Money?

Summerset Group Holdings Limited (NZSE:SUM) shareholders, and potential investors, need to understand how much cash the business makes from its core operational activities, as well as how much is invested back into the business. What is left after investment, determines the value of the stock since this cash flow technically belongs to investors of the company. I’ve analysed below, the health and outlook of SUM’s cash flow, which will help you understand the stock from a cash standpoint. Cash is an important concept to grasp as an investor, as it directly impacts the value of your shares and the future growth potential of your portfolio.

What is Summerset Group Holdings’s cash yield?

Summerset Group Holdings’s free cash flow (FCF) is the level of cash flow the business generates from its operational activities, after it reinvests in the company as capital expenditure. This type of expense is needed for Summerset Group Holdings to continue to grow, or at least, maintain its current operations.

The two ways to assess whether Summerset Group Holdings’s FCF is sufficient, is to compare the FCF yield to the market index yield, as well as determine whether the top-line operating cash flows will continue to grow.

Free Cash Flow = Operating Cash Flows – Net Capital Expenditure

Free Cash Flow Yield = Free Cash Flow / Enterprise Value

where Enterprise Value = Market Capitalisation + Net Debt

After accounting for capital expenses required to run the business, Summerset Group Holdings is not able to generate positive FCF, leading to a negative FCF yield – not very useful for interpretation!

Is Summerset Group Holdings’s yield sustainable?

Summerset Group Holdings’s FCF may be negative today, but is operating cash flows expected to improve in the future? Let’s examine the cash flow trend the company is anticipated to produce over time. Over the next few years, the company is expected to grow its cash from operations at a double-digit rate of 38%, ramping up from its current levels of NZ$214m to NZ$295m in two years’ time. Furthermore, breaking down growth into a year on year basis, SUM is able to increase its growth rate each year, from 7.1% next year, to 29% in the following year. The overall future outlook seems buoyant if SUM can maintain its levels of capital expenditure as well.

Next Steps:

Now you know to keep cash flows in mind, I recommend you continue to research Summerset Group Holdings to get a more holistic view of the company by looking at:

Historical Performance: What has SUM’s returns been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Summerset Group Holdings’s board and the CEO’s back ground. Other High-Performing Stocks: If you believe you should cushion your portfolio with something less risky, scroll through our free list of these great stocks here.

