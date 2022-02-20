What Is Summerset Group Holdings Limited's (NZSE:SUM) Share Price Doing?

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

Summerset Group Holdings Limited (NZSE:SUM), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NZSE over the last few months, increasing to NZ$13.88 at one point, and dropping to the lows of NZ$11.30. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Summerset Group Holdings' current trading price of NZ$11.44 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Summerset Group Holdings’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

See our latest analysis for Summerset Group Holdings

Is Summerset Group Holdings still cheap?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Summerset Group Holdings’s ratio of 5.3x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 9.5x, which means if you buy Summerset Group Holdings today, you’d be paying a decent price for it. And if you believe that Summerset Group Holdings should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain over and above other industry peers. Furthermore, Summerset Group Holdings’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This may mean it is less likely for the stock to fall lower from natural market volatility, which suggests less opportunities to buy moving forward.

What does the future of Summerset Group Holdings look like?

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Summerset Group Holdings, at least in the near future.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Currently, SUM appears to be trading around industry price multiples, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock optimal for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on SUM, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on SUM for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. This means there’s less benefit from mispricing. In addition to this, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help gel your views on SUM should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. When we did our research, we found 3 warning signs for Summerset Group Holdings (2 don't sit too well with us!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

If you are no longer interested in Summerset Group Holdings, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Skellerup Holdings (NZSE:SKL) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At NZ$0.082

    Skellerup Holdings Limited's ( NZSE:SKL ) dividend will be increasing to NZ$0.082 on 17th of March. This will take the...

  • Investing $20,000 in These 5 Stocks Could Give You $6,000 in Annual Income

    Dividend stocks provide an excellent way to put your money to work -- especially with certain stocks. Investing $20,000 in each of these five stocks could give you roughly $6,000 in annual income. AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) offers them both.

  • This 6.9%-Yielding Dividend Has Explosive Growth Potential

    The company recently took the first step toward its ultimate goal of paying an even bigger dividend.

  • Rivian Makes a Bold Move To Solve Its Biggest Problem

    The young manufacturer of electric pickups and SUVs has made an unexpected change after having disappointed the markets.

  • These Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Can Double Your Money in Under a Decade

    Dividend stocks have historically been great wealth creators. For example, a stock with a dividend yield of at least 7.25% will throw off enough income over a decade to double an investor's money. While dividend yields that high are often riskier, several companies currently offering ultra-high dividend yields should be able to maintain them over the coming decade.

  • This Oil Stock Could Pay a Gusher of Dividends This Year

    The oil company's dividend framework has it on track to pay a massive amount of dividends in the coming quarters.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Heska Corp. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Elon Musk's SpaceX Wants to Split Its Shares

    Is SpaceX a victim of its own success? The stock price was at $560 per SpaceX share at the time. According to a report from CNBC, SpaceX is proposing to its privatel-held shareholders to split their shares in a 10-for-1 ratio.

  • Great Traders Are Born in Bear Markets: Here Are 5 Keys to Follow

    There is an old market saying that everyone is a genius in a bull market. When the market is in a strong uptrend, then throwing money at random stocks can be a very effective strategy. It doesn't take much skill or wisdom when everything is running higher.

  • The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $20 Right Now and Hold Forever

    With the proliferation of online brokerages offering no-commission trades and fractional shares, fewer companies are splitting their stocks, leading to per-share prices that may make some investors feel those stocks are out of reach. Fortunately, some great companies are still out there with share prices below $20. Investors should avoid hunting for investment ideas based on share price alone, as some shares trade for less because they're a bad investment.

  • Aiming for a 100-Bagger? This Stock Has the Potential

    The market says Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY) is worth about $2.9 billion right now. To make a 100-bagger with this one, its market capitalization would have to reach $290 billion one day. Can this air-taxi pioneer pull it off?

  • Is the stock market open for Presidents Day? And here are other market holidays in 2022

    U.S. financial markets will be closed Monday for Presidents Day. Here are other days the stock market will be closed in 2022

  • Founder of collapsed $1.7 billion mutual fund charged with fraud

    The founder of a $1.7 billion mutual fund that collapsed in 2021 has been charged by federal prosecutors with securities fraud and obstruction of justice.

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks According to Andreas Halvorsen’s Viking Global

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best dividend stocks according to Andreas Halvorsen’s Viking Global. You can skip our detailed analysis of Halvorsen’s hedge fund, Viking Global, and its performance, and go directly to read 5 Best Dividend Stocks According to Andreas Halvorsen’s Viking Global. Ole Andreas Halvorsen is a former Tiger Cub, who […]

  • Even Though It's Down 80%, I'm Not Selling Lemonade

    Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) stock has gone and done what I thought was impossible -- sliding below $30 per share and losing 80% of its value over the past year. Many investors are scrambling from this growth stock that hasn't been doing much growing but a lot of tanking. Here's why I still have confidence in Lemonade stock.

  • Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.'s (NYSE:CLF) Stock Has Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Strong: Is The Market Wrong?

    With its stock down 13% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF). But if you pay...

  • Got $10,000? These 2 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks Pay More Than 9%

    Both Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE: OHI) and Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) pay their shareholders an incredibly large yield of over 9% per year. If you were look at Omega Healthcare's payout ratio, which sits at over 100%, you might immediately discard this dividend stock as too risky. REITs assess the health of their dividend payments using funds from operations (FFO).

  • 10 Best Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best pharmaceutical stocks to buy in 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the pharmaceutical industry and these stocks, go directly to 5 Best Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy in 2022. In a post-COVID world, pharmaceutical and biotech companies will be expected to make larger strides […]

  • Family Dollar Recalls Contaminated Products After FDA Investigation

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a public warning on Friday regarding potential contamination of several products sold at Family Dollar stores, a grocery chain acquired by Dollar Tree in 2015. The alert came after FDA inspectors found unsanitary conditions, including a rodent infestation, at the company’s distribution facility in West Memphis, Ark., according to a release. The affected products are sold at Family Dollar stores in six states, including Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, and Tennessee, from Jan. 1, 2021 through the present.

  • Coke, Walmart, and 8 More Companies That Boosted Their Stock Dividends This Week

    It was a busy week for dividends: Coke, Walmart, Cisco, and several other companies said they were raising their shareholder payouts.