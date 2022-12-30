Summerset man pleads not guilty after allegedly stealing truck, trailer and skid steer

Dec. 29—ALEXANDRIA, S.D. — A Summerset, S.D., man was arrested and charged after allegedly stealing a truck and trailer loaded with a skid steer.

Authorities responded at approximately 8 a.m. on Dec. 1. to reports of a stolen 2019 Ram 1500 Laramie pulling trailer loaded with a 2000 John Deer Skid Steer, traveling east from Rapid City on Interstate 90.

Officers located the vehicle a few miles west of Alexandria near mile marker 344 and initiated a traffic stop. The driver of the truck continued eastbound for another four miles before pulling over for authorities.

During the stop, officers confirmed the truck, trailer and equipment on the trailer was allegedly stolen property belonging to a Rapid City man.

The driver, identified as 61-year-old Steven Coyle, of Summerset, S.D., was taken into custody. Court documents also note that Coyle was allegedly driving on a suspended license.

Court documents note that a search of the pickup revealed a "glass pipe with burned residue located on the driver's side seat," consistent with paraphernalia used to ingest methamphetamine, which was confirmed after conducting a field test on the pipe. Also found in the vehicle was a "small baggie with a green leafy substance" — identified by officers as marijuana — inside.

Coyle was charged with three counts of grand theft (more than $5,000 and less than $100,000.01), Class 4 felonies, as well as one count of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a Class 5 felony, and one count of possession of marijuana (two ounces or less), a Class 1 misdemeanor.

If convicted, Class 4 felonies carry a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and up to $20,000 in fines. A Class 5 felony carries a maximum sentence of up to 5 years in prison and up to $10,000 in fines, or up to a year in county jail.

Coyle pleaded not guilty to all charges on Dec. 2, 2022. A jury trial has been set for Feb. 6, 2023.