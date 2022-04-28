BED-STUY, BROOKLYN — Brooklynites will be able to catch a SummerStage outdoor concert this season without trekking to Central Park for the first time in two years.

The SummerStage outdoor festival has set up nearly 100 free and benefit shows across the city for its 2022 season, including neighborhood park performances for the first time since before the coronavirus pandemic.

Among the local venues is Bed-Stuy's very own Von King Park, which will get four shows during a week in July.

"We are so happy to be back in local neighborhood parks after a two-year hiatus and to be able to once again build our newly refurbished flagship concert venue in Central Park," said Heather Lubov, City Parks Foundation's executive director, in a statement. "Parks have always been neighborhood gathering spaces, but the pandemic brought to light just how absolutely critical parks are to our city's health."

The summer-long festival — which is officially called Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage — will visit 12 neighborhood parks throughout the season.

The shows will kick off with an opening night at Central Park with jazz legend Herbie Hancock.

Here's a look at the Bed-Stuy concerts:

MIKE'S YOUNG WORLD 2 WITH SPECIAL GUEST SLICK RICK

Thursday, July 21, 2022

6:00 pm - 9:00 pm





DALLAS BLACK DANCE THEATRE

Friday, July 22, 2022

6:00 pm - 9:00 pm





SAMPA THE GREAT / PINK SIIFU / ALISA ALI (DJ SET)

In Association with meanred

Saturday, July 23, 2022

6:00 pm - 9:00 pm





A PARTY CALLED ROSIE PEREZ

Sunday, July 24, 2022

4:00 pm - 7:00 pm



More information about the vast array of concerts, performers and other planned events can be found at SummerStage.org.

A digital brochure for the festival can be found here.

A complete schedule of concerts can be found here.





SummerStage Concerts Headed To Bed-Stuy Park In July: What To Know originally appeared on the Bed-Stuy Patch