Summerville woman arrested after car theft, chase

Dec. 7—SUMMERVILLE — A Summerville woman was arrested after endangering her child while fleeing from police in a stolen pickup, according to a press release from the Union County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies and Oregon State Police responded to a report of a pickup stolen from a home in Summerville, according to the press release. Law enforcement found the silver Ford truck on Hunter Road and initiated a traffic stop. Katelyn Davison, 27, did not pull over and was pursued by deputies. She avoided spike traps, but was eventually stopped in Summerville.

Deputies arrested Davison and lodged her in the Union County Jail. She has been charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, felony fleeing, reckless driving and recklessly endangering another. Davison had her 2-year-old son with her in the pickup. He has been taken into the care of the Oregon Department of Human Services.

Davison was out on probation following a conviction earlier this year for second-degree theft, according to Oregon public records. She was due in court on Dec. 22 for a probation violation hearing after failing to uphold the conditions of her release and for two other open cases.

Davison was also arrested in late October for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and in early December for third-degree theft, according to public records. She is represented by court-appointed counsel, La Grande attorney James Schaeffer, for her two existing cases. Davison has not yet been appointed counsel for her latest arrest.

