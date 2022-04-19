Summit County adds jobs in March but unemployment rate not fully recovered from pandemic

Summit County labor force figures for March 2022

Summit County's unemployment rate is heading in the right direction: Down.

And the number of people with jobs also is going in the right direction: Up.

The county jobless rate in March was 4.2%, down from 4.8% in February and down from 6.8% a year ago, according to figures released Tuesday by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

Akron's unemployment rate was 4.8% in March, down from 5.4% in February and 8.3% a year ago.

The jobless rate in Cuyahoga Falls was 3.9% in March, down from 4.6% in February and 7% a year ago.

The figures released Tuesday show that Summit County continues to add jobs from the lows of the COVID-19 pandemic but has not recovered to pre-pandemic levels.

Jobs number falls short of pre-pandemic level

There were 254,400 people with jobs in Summit County in March, up from 247,800 a year ago, state figures show.

But last month's county jobs number falls short of March 2020, when the pandemic was just starting in the United States. In March 2020, there were 259,000 people in the county with jobs, or 4,600 more than last month, and the unemployment rate then was 5.6%.

The figures continue to show Summit County has not regained jobs lost since the start of the Great Recession and that there are fewer people employed in the county than in March 2000.

Going back to 2000 for the month of March, the number of people employed in Summit County peaked in 2008, when 280,000 people were employed and the unemployment rate was 5.7%. The low for March going back to 2000 was in 2013, when 248,300 people were employed in Summit County and the unemployment rate was 7.9%.

In March 2000, there were 267,000 people working in Summit County, with an unemployment rate of 5%.

Jobless rates down in most Ohio counties

The March 2022 unemployment rate fell in 81 of Ohio's 88 counties, increased in six counties and was unchanged in one county. The low was 2.6% in Holmes County, with the high of 7.9% in Lorain County.

Rates were not adjusted to take into account seasonal factors.

Ohio had a seasonally unadjusted unemployment rate of 4.4% in March. The comparable rate for the nation was 3.8%.

Unemployment rates elsewhere in Northeast Ohio

Unemployment rates elsewhere in Northeast Ohio for March 2022, February 2022 and March 2021:

• Cuyahoga County: 6.8%, 6.6%, 7.4%

• Cleveland: 8.2%, 8%, 9.2%

• Medina County: 5.4%, 5.3%, 4.4%

• Portage County: 3.9%, 4.5%, 5.8%

• Stark County: 4.1%, 4.7%, 6.5%

• Canton: 4.4%, 5.2%, 7.8%

• Wayne County: 3.1%, 3.5%, 4%

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Summit County adds jobs in March, still hasn't recovered from pandemic