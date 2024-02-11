Summit County Council's Veronica Sims will finish former State Rep. Tavia Galonski’s term

Summit County Council District 5 representative Veronica Sims

Summit County Council's now-former president will represent the state's District 33 and finish the unexpired term of former State Rep. Tavia Galonski.

Veronica Sims, the District 5 representative on Summit County Council, officially resigned from her position on Council Feb. 7 and was sworn in to finish Galonski’s unexpired term representing House District 33.

Galonski resigned from her state seat to serve as the new Summit County Clerk of Courts. Her state seat term expires Dec. 31.

“We want to thank Veronica for her dedicated service to Summit County,” said Council Vice President Rita Darrow. “We wish her well in her new role in Columbus and we know she will be a great advocate for the residents of District 33.”

Sims had served on Summit County Council since 2020 and was Council President for 2023 and the beginning of 2024.

“I’d like to share a congratulations to our newest State Representative Veronica Sims,” Akron Mayor Shammas Malik said in a media release. “I have worked closely with Rep. Sims for many years and look forward to working with her and the rest of our area legislators in the Ohio House and Senate as we advocate for our city.”

This movement is the latest in a reshuffling of county and state elected positions ever since the general election. Galonski had replaced Sandra Kurt, who was elected to the Akron Municipal Court seat.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Summit Council's Veronica Sims will fill State Rep. Galonski’s term