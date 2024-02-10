Summit County deputies prepare to focus on impaired driving during Super Bowl Sunday

While area football fans this year may not be as enthused with the Super Bowl as they could have been, law enforcement officials are nonetheless anticipating some game-time get-togethers will lead to excessive drinking.

The Summit County Sheriff's Office said it will be increasing traffic enforcement throughout the county on Sunday with a focus on impaired driving due to the game.

"The additional patrols are made possible through grant funding provided by the Ohio Department of Public Safety and the Ohio Traffic Safety Office. Sheriff Kandy Fatheree is encouraging everyone to designate a sober driver, take advantage of ride share applications, or call a cab to ensure they arrive safely at their destination," the office said in a press release.

The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs face off 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is also urging fans to take care, reporting it made 48 OVI arrests from 6 a.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday during the last Super Bowl.

"During the 24-hour reporting period, there was one fatal crash, killing one person. That crash was determined to be OVI-related. Additionally, there were 26 OVI-related crashes resulting in 15 people injured," the patrol said.

The patrol advises those hosting Super Bowl parties to make sure guests have a safe and sober way to and from their destination, and to not serve alcohol to anyone under 21.

“Plan ahead and designate a sober driver,” said Colonel Charles A. Jones, patrol superintendent, in a news release. “Troopers know all too well the dangers of driving intoxicated. The consequences can be deadly and life changing.”

The public is encouraged to call 677 to report dangerous driving.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Summit County officers upping traffic enforcement for Super Bowl Sunday